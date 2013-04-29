What to Do when a Hail Storm Damages Southampton Siding and Roofing

Lansdale, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- When thoughts turn to spring, people think of flowers, birds and new life, not hail. Homeowners want to spend spring time beautifying their flower beds, not inspecting their homes after a storm.



They might find hail damage to their decks and siding, but may not be able to spot hail damage to their roof because the manufacturing process accounts for wear from bad weather. A close inspection of the roof is the best way to find hail damage, but a fear of heights and lack of roofing knowledge means that a licensed contractor is the best choice.



Licensed roofing contractors are trained in hail damage identification. As a North Wales,PA roofing contractor, Heller's Building and Remodeling, has nearly 25 years experienced helping homeowners with damage assessments. The owner, Ed Heller, said, “We offer free consultations. Differentiating between hail damage and typical wear and tear is one of our jobs.”



Fortunately, depending on the extent of the damage, coverages and deductibles, many homeowners’ insurance policies cover spring hail damage. The choice to file a claim is always the homeowners and having an evaluation by an experienced Southampton siding and roofing contractor can help them make the right choice for their situation.



Each company has a slightly different claims process, but typically it includes an adjuster inspecting the damaged home, then returning to their office to write an estimate of damages and possibly a check to cover the repairs. Sometimes a homeowner will want to have their contractor present during the adjuster's visits.



Major repairs to roofing and siding can disrupt a homeowner's life. Many find that, if they were planning other building additions, this is a good time to get them done. Long-term disruptions are minimized if a bathroom remodeling project can be done consecutively with repairs related to an insurance claim.



