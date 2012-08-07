What to Do when Someone Dies - Local Advisors Weigh in With Help

Westlake Village, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- “When a family member dies or is terminally ill, most people don’t know what to do, who to turn to, or who to trust,” said John Grace, Executive Director of the Westlake Village chapter of Final Transitions Planning. Mr. Grace is also President of Investor’s Advantage Corp., in Westlake Village, website - http://westlakefinancialadvisors.com.



“Dealing with the unexpected loss, or even the expected loss, of a loved one,” he continued, “is extremely complicated. When you add the misery people experience from their loss and the uncertainty of what to do, you get some very unhappy people who desperately need help. Unfortunately, they not only have to deal with the loss of a loved one but they also have to deal with the state.”



Six local professionals joined Mr. Grace to form the Westlake Village Chapter of Final Transitions Planning. When fully built out, Final Transitions Planning will offer a nationwide network of professionals with expertise in end-of-life-issues. Before being accepted as a member, each person must pass a 15-point background check.



According to Mr. Grace, “We are doing our very best to assure the public that the advice they receive is delivered by qualified professionals with both outstanding reputation and character.”



The general public can get free information on what to do by visiting the chapter website at http://westlakevillage.finaltransitions.net.



The other founding members of the Westlake Village chapter are:



Robert Bianchi, President, London Funding Corporation, (818) 597-8656

Josh Elohim, Brokerage Director, BackNine Insurance, (805) 790-1951

Geoffrey Sindon, Estate Planning Attorney, Law Offices of Geoffrey Sindon, (805) 492-4044

J. Peter Wakeman, Estate Planning & Probate Attorney, Wakeman Law Group, Inc.,(805) 366-1186

David Walter, Realtor, Coldwell Banker, (805) 494-3283 (494-DAVE)

Ron Yamashiro, CPA, Brewer & Tominaga CPAs, (805) 496-0075



For referral to a local professional, call (805) 496-1585, or visit the Final Transitions Planning website.



For more information about this topic or to schedule an interview with John Grace, please call Daniel Medina, (805) 496-1585 or email, dmedina@whybepoor.com.



About John L. Grace

John L. Grace is President of Investor’s Advantage Corp in Westlake Village CA which has been helping investors since 1979 manage wealth and prepare for a better future in spite of the unexpected events produced by God and by man. John is a Registered Principal with National Planning Corp, a national independent brokerage firm headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.



Investor’s Advantage Corporation

200 N Westlake Blvd. suite #109

Westlake Village, CA 91362

(805) 496-1585