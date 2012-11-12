What to Do when They Refuse to Pay: Invaluable New Book Provides Consumer Guide to Automotive Service Contracts & Warranties.

Lexington, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- It’s a common dilemma for hundreds of thousands of car owners each year; a seemingly straight-forward mechanical breakdown repair that the car’s service contract won’t cover. As an automotive service contract and warranty expert, Terry Thacker is driving to the rescue in his invaluable and compelling new book.



‘A Consumer Guide to Automotive Service Contracts & Warranties: What to Do When They Refuse to Pay’, is a unique guide to understanding such contracts, their differences and the simple, concise actions that should be taken by the consumer when a mechanical breakdown claim is unjustifiably denied.



Poised to save individual consumers thousands of dollars, the book provides a complete roadmap to consumer justice.



“The sales of automotive service contracts are a multi-million dollar per year business, which in itself generates multi-millions of dollars in the payment of covered mechanical breakdown claims. The industry frequently emerges with a black eye due to the heavily reported, whether by press or word of mouth, questionable denials of mechanical breakdown claims,” says Thacker, who has developed some of the industry’s most widely-sold service contract programs.



He continues, “This is in part due to the less-than-knowledgeable automotive service contract consumer. The serious lack of any detailed, credible consumer-related information on service contracts creates problems not only for the consumer, but for the sellers of these contracts. After all, these are in fact "contracts", not only using legal jargon but also highly technical terms and unique terminology about which the majority of consumers have little if any understanding.”



Thacker’s book offers detailed explanations of the terms and limiting conditions found in service contracts and warranties; a thorough critique of critical keywords and thoughtfully crafted phrases with their underlying meanings; non-technical, easy-to-follow procedures to organize a successful appeal to any questionable mechanical breakdown claims denial and much, much more.



As Thacker explains, he hopes the book will both educate the consumer and hold the automotive service contract industry accountable by following his lead to educate the consumer.



“By educating consumers with my book, they not only become more assured in the purchase of a service contract, but will have a comprehensive roadmap to understanding service contracts and warranties and what to do when they refuse to pay,” he adds.



‘A Consumer Guide to Automotive Service Contracts & Warranties: What to Do When They Refuse to Pay’, is available for purchase now through major book retailers and online merchants such as Amazon.



For more information, please visit the book’s official website: http://www.whentheyrefusetopay.com/



About Terry M. Thacker

With over thirty years of experience in the automotive service contract and warranty industry, author Terry M. Thacker has the expertise only an insider could acquire. With hands-on experience and oversight in the development of some of the most widely sold service contract programs in the industry, his ability to dissect this complicated subject and present it in concise, easily understood language can be a tremendous benefit to any automotive consumer.



Having a keen understanding of the methodologies employed in the claims adjudication process, who better to offer guidance in the techniques to skilfully navigate the system when a claim is unjustifiably denied?