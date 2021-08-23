Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- How do these secret braces work? First, you will need to make an appointment with an Invisalign dentist in Miami for an exam. We can check if you are eligible and make sure there are no severe conditions like inflammation before you start. You will then get a scan that will work with artificial intelligence to calculate your individualized plan. You will get an aligner for every step of your process. These aligners are made to form the changes in your teeth as they move.



Invisalign is absolutely a transparent option for achieving straighter teeth. Most people cannot tell that the aligners are being worn. On top of absolute transparency, the aligners are gentle and will not hurt. Mouth irritation is rare, and should you experience it while wearing Invisalign, contact your Miami dentist promptly.



You can also expect it to fit easily into your daily routine. Aligners should be removed when eating. Food can stain and discolor them. You also want to avoid eating with them so as not to cause damage to the aligners themselves.



You will know that the Invisalign treatment has been a success when the aligner fits perfectly. Your dentist will be documenting your progress and will instruct you on how to finalize everything. Make sure you follow the instructions step by step to ensure a beautiful smile as your end result!



