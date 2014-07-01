What to Look for While Opting for Dating Merchant Accounts?

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Due to the growing popularity of Internet as a medium for communication, the world has become a small global village. Online dating has become very popular since dating sites are expanding apace and dividing into different niches every week in response to the new social trends in how couples choose to meet.



However, the people who are involved in the business of the online dating industry find it extremely difficult when it comes to making money since these sites are often categorized as high risk merchant accounts by majority of account providers. Traditional banks do not trust the online businesses catering to new trends as they want a track record of several years of success. High-risk accounts incorporate those accounts where a customer does not get a visual confirmation.



When opting for an offshore merchant account or a merchant account from a provider other than a bank, there are few points that one must consider:



1) The best approach to finding the best merchant account rate for adult dating website is thorough research.

2) Normally the offshore accounts have a 4-10% transaction fee according to the laws of the country they reside in. A key area to examine is the policies on charge-backs.

3) One must look for agencies that provide real-time, practical and cost-effective solutions.

4) They should have a secure Virtual Terminal and Payment Gateway with protected SSL Encrypted Servers as well as 3D Secure.

5) They should have 24*7 Customer Care and Technical Support.

6) The firm must provide guaranteed protection against Credit Card Scam and Fraud.

7) They must accept major debit and credit cards.

8) The option of making payments in multiple currencies.

9) The integration of API must be simple for majority of platforms.



Alternative Merchant Processing (AMP) Worldwide is a credit card processing company which specializes with merchants that are categorized as “high risk” and “hard-to-place”. They provide a suite of services which include enabling the merchants to accept credit cards like Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover, chargeback monitoring, fraud scrubbing and PCI Compliance. Alternative Merchant Processing works with a various industries and merchant types including travel, adult and dating websites, telemarketing, escort services, online auctions etc. Further details can be found on their website ampworldwide.com.



