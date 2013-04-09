What to Look out for when Buying a Condominium

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Many people in Singapore aspire to own the 5 ‘C’s - Cash, Condominium, Car, Credit Card and Country Club. Of which, acquiring your dream home, a condominium, is the hardest to attain. Whether for own stay or for investment, you should give careful thought about some aspects to look out for before signing on the dotted line. After all, this involves pouring out your life savings and you want to make the best out of it. Here are some pointers for you:



1. View



It is recommended to buy a unit with a North-South facing. This gives you maximum natural light and ensures that the house does not get heated up by the afternoon sun. Choose a unit with a beautiful pool view, unblocked city view, or lush greenery view rather than facing a road or staring into your neighbour’s home. Remember, it needs to have a ‘wow’ factor. It may be a little more expensive, but in the long run it makes it easier to sell or rent, and also fetches a premium over others.



2. Transport Links



The presence of a MRT station around the condominium can have a huge impact on prices. This is almost the first thing that every prospective buyer looks out for as the MRT is an integral part of our everyday lives. Places near the station would also have higher rental demand because of its convenience. You may choose to buy properties near the upcoming Thomson Line and Downtown Line to reap the benefits of future price appreciation when the train lines are up and running.



3. Masterplanned Areas



The Master Plan is one of the most powerful tools for helping investors decide which area to go into. Revised every 5 years, its land use plan guides Singapore’s development in the next 10 to 15 years and highlights key growth areas that are targeted for redevelopment. The information is made public on URA’s website and if you study that closely, you can gain a first-mover advantage by owning a property in one of these locations that will soon be transformed.



The other factors such as schools and amenities are important too but secondary to the above-mentioned three points. If you are looking for a condo, take a look at Jade Residences, a new freehold development near Serangoon MRT. It promises unblocked views of the neighbouring landed estate and is only a 5 min stroll to NEX shopping mall. Don’t miss out on special VVIP discounts, register now!



Janice is the author of CondoLaunchGuru. To find out more about Jade Residences, be sure to visit the website.



Contact:

Janice Kong

District65 Pte Ltd

53 Mohamed Sultan Road, #04-00,

Singapore, 238993 Singapore

janice.property5@gmail.com

www.condolaunchguru.com