What Unknown Remedies Are for Kidney Disease - New Report Available

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Most people who suffer from kidney problems are unaware of the situation until the disease has reached stage three or four and require dialysis for their remaining life. This problem affects almost forty percent of the population aged over sixty-five years and one in every five patients undergoing dialysis die within the first year of commencing their treatment. However, people can prevent their problems from getting worse and can even avoid dialysis as a treatment option. Robert Galarowicz who is a well-known nutritionist and naturopath suffered from chronic renal failure in his early twenties and has suffered for many years. Over the years, he has undergone dialysis and even a cadaver kidney transplant that encouraged him to procure knowledge through research and training, which helped him, develop some path breaking remedies for kidney disease.



Although most of the mainstream medical experts do not advise patients to use herbs; Robert Galarowicz has conducted experiments that prove the contrary. Natural remedies for kidney disease have become popular over the last few decades because of the higher nutritional content comprised in these herbs. Most of these items are easily available at health food shops and on online stores for affordable prices and offer benefits in the longer period. Herbs, such as cordceps, rhubarb, and milk thistle when availed from a reliable vendor and used in the recommended dosage will provide significant benefits in restoring renal failure and overcoming the pain.



Having done plenty of research and experimentation, Robert provides natural remedies in his eBook found at http://www.healkidneydisease.com to help patients overcome the pain and suffering associated with chronic kidney problems. Some of the topics that are included in this book include the common causes of kidney issues, over-the-counter medications that must be avoided, and unknown tests and evaluations for detecting the problems. In addition, he provides details on the nutritional supplements that are beneficial, natural herbs to overcome the problems, and following eating plans and menus that will help to restore the functioning of the kidneys.



This four PDF eBook provides step-wise treatment plan that helps restore the natural functioning of your kidneys. Using this program in the said manner can help you delay dialysis for years or even decades while it is also possible that you may never need to undergo this treatment method. The core supplement program provides the specific supplements, such as nutrition, herbs, and vitamins that help restore the renal functioning. Moreover, you will find fourteen simple to adopt menu plans, which include several snacks, recipes, and eating out guide for your benefit. The definitive guides to potassium and protein content of foods provides insight to the food choices you should make to control the levels of these in your body. Users will also find the most effective herbal remedies for kidney disease that goes a long way in restoring the smooth functioning of your kidneys while delaying the need for dialysis for years. Having suffered from chronic renal failure, years of dialysis, and a kidney transplant, the author spent time in researching and sharing his knowledge on the most effective remedies to overcome this disease.



About Over 7 Tips To Better Kidney Health

The eBook by Robert Galarowicz provides insights in to the most effective natural remedies for kidney disease. The book provides valuable and useful information on the most beneficial foods, supplements, and herbs that can restore the renal functioning.



Free Video of “Over 7 Tips To Better Kidney Health”, click the link to learn what natural remedies work …



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Healthy Kidney Publishing

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Website: http://www.healkidneydisease.com

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