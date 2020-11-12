Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2020 -- The global data centers cooling market size is projected to reach USD 11.97 billion by 2026. The increasing industrialization across the world will create several growth opportunities for companies operating in this market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Data Center Cooling" Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Air Conditioners, Precision Air Conditioners, Chillers, Air Handling Unit, and Others), By Data Center Type (Large Scale DC, Medium Scale DC, and Small Scale DC), By Cooling Technique (Room Based Cooling, Rack Based Cooling, and Row Based Cooling), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2026," the market size was USD 6.27 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2020-2026.



Key segments within the market



1. By Product



Air Conditioners

Precision Air Conditioners

Chillers

Air Handling Unit

Others (Air Economizers, Heat Rejection and Others)

2. By Data Center Type



Large Scale DC

Medium Scale DC

Small Scale DC

3. By Cooling Technique



Room-based Cooling

Rack-based Cooling

Row-based Cooling

4. By Industry



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others (Government & Defense, Energy and Others)

5. By Region



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global data center cooling market are:



ABB Ltd.

Airedale Air Conditioning

Asetek, Inc.

Black Box Corporation

Commscope

Cormant, Inc.

Device42, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

FNT GmbH

Nlyte

Nortek Air Solutions, LLC

Optimum path Inc.

Panduit

Rackwise

Schneider Electric

Sunbird Software, Inc.

Vertiv Group Corp

Key Industry Developments



November 2018: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. introduced an advanced cloud modular data center in South Africa, which would be available by the end of 2020. Similarly, in January 2020, the company opened a new data center switch that is powered and backed by an artificial intelligence (AI) chip. This advanced data center is developed with an aim to optimize the overall performance and reduce latency to near zero.

North America to Witness Considerable Growth; High Investments in Product Development to Aid Growth



The report analyzes the ongoing data center cooling market trends across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the market in North America will emerge dominant in the coming years. The growing investment in data centers by large scale companies based in the United States will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will witness considerable growth in the coming years, owing to the presence of several large scale companies across this region.



Data centers are physical network drives that store large data for companies and related organizations. The constantly rising IT sector has provided a massive potential for the growth of the market in recent years. The huge investments in the development of existing systems, as well as the emphasis on incorporating newer technologies, will have a direct impact on the growth of the Data Center Cooling market. The benefits offered by data cooling centers have led to a wider product adoption. They help avoid data losses, and subsequently minimize financial losses. The increasing adoption of data centers by leading companies across the world will have a direct impact on the growth of the market.



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global data center cooling market. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2020-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.



Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Aid Growth



The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge potential held by the Data Center Cooling market, several companies are looking to better their existing portfolios. In August 2020, Schneider Electric announced the expansion of its data center solutions portfolio with the integration of enhanced and digitized versions of critical facility operations. These solutions are specifically designed large data center operators. With benefits such as increased operational efficiency, lower risk and maximum uptime, and efficient IT planning, the product is wet to witness huge demand in the coming years.



