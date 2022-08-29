What Will People Look for in Tech Recruitment 2022?

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- [Trend topics]. Technology recruitment has been an intensely active field, even before the pandemic triggered higher demand for tech talent. Skills shortages and talent gaps are everywhere today, as businesses across the board look to recover from the pandemic and learn its most important lessons. Adapting to this ultra-competitive candidate market is something that every organisation needs to be able to do. The secret in terms of what candidates will look for in tech recruitment in 2022 is companies that are able to offer more than a competitive financial package. Technology recruitment candidates are also looking for ongoing technical challenges and a high degree of work-life balance. These are going to be key factors for enterprises that want to fill their talent gaps.



In a candidate's market, employer value proposition and business brand have become even more important. These are a company's values and what it stands for, as well as all the goodwill that has been established through the business' dealings with other candidates, past and present. Hiring practices are increasingly under the spotlight in terms of what people are looking for in technology recruitment this year. Those enterprises that are investing in HR tech that embraces data and analytics to help establish unbiased hiring practices and a more diverse talent pool are going to be an obvious first choice. Unconscious bias is something that takes conscious effort to remove and is increasingly a priority in technology recruitment - unnecessarily reducing your potential talent pool through bias makes no sense. Over the rest of 2022 it's not just going to be about hiring and recruitment but retaining, and engaging, the existing workforce too. Technology recruitment activity is being fuelled by disenchanted workers leaving old roles where they felt overburdened - a recent survey found that almost three-quarters of tech workers were considering leaving their jobs. When it comes to technology recruitment, for many businesses, the most effective approach is going to be investing more in retention this year.



The power of recruiting a more diverse and inclusive workforce is something that Leathwaites has enabled many organisations to benefit from. Unconscious bias in the recruitment process deprives candidates of opportunities, and businesses of candidates. We have prioritised understanding our own internal make-up at Leathwaite, to ensure that the business is as diverse and inclusive as possible. 62% of all Leathwaite employees today are female as well as 51% of consultants, partners and directors. We have seen the positive impact of a more diverse and inclusive approach across our business and have been able to deliver this kind of change for clients too. We use our extensive knowledge and experience to source and appraise a diverse shortlist of candidates, whilst ensuring that this focus doesn't compromise on the quality and integrity of our recommendations.



Many of the roles and specialisms where Leathwaite provides expert support fall within the category of technology recruitment. That includes a global cybersecurity practice working with some of the most significant financial services institutions in the world and key roles related to digital transformation, such as CIO. Deep market insight allows our team to go above and beyond when it comes to technology recruitment, making connections with executive talent across all functions including operations, technology, marketing and general management, as well as rapidly evolving positions within data, analytics, mobile and cybersecurity. As tech recruitment continues to evolve - and become even more competitive - throughout 2022, having the right team on your side could make all the difference to the quality of the people you hire.



About Leathwaite

With extensive experience in technology recruitment, Leathwaite are CFO recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists. We deliver an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services, including specialist technology recruitment expertise and insight. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.