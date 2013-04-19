What Women with Thinning Hair Should Expect from Their Doctor's Visit

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Far too many women suffer from hair thinning and baldness. Even celebrities, like Naomi Campbell, are afflicted by this problem. Although it predominantly affects African-American women, women of all ethnicities can be susceptible. In his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, Seymour Weaver III, MD tackles this problem—which remains largely unaddressed by the medical community, hairstylists, and those who are suffering from hair loss—head-on.



Women often don’t know that they need to turn to a doctor. Those who do are often too intimidated by the process, too afraid of the results, or too embarrassed by their condition to do so. With photos and in-depth information, Dr. Weaver demystifies the process, helping women to feel comfortable with and prepared for their appointment.



The steps to diagnosis include:

1. Medical history: Women can expect to answer questions about their history of menses, pregnancy, birth control, menopause, family history of hair problems, diet, allergies, and medications.

2. Examination of Your Scalp: A doctor will then perform a clinical examination of hair texture, color, length, and whether or not the problem is affecting other parts of the body.

3. Biopsy Evaluation of Your Scalp: Aided by numbing treatments, dermatologists conduct a painless biopsy, collecting a tissue specimen from the area of hair loss and evaluate it.

4. Final Diagnosis: Finally, a dermatologist discusses your results with you. If they are unable to find an answer, additional testing, which may include bloodwork, will occur.



Once women understand the importance of enlisting the help of a dermatologist and realize that it is a simple process, they can stop being afraid and start finding answers and treatment. If they don’t speak up in time, it may be too late, and permanent baldness may occur.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hairloss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://BlackHairLossGuide.com



http://drseymourweaver.com.



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Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver.



For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770