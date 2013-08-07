What You Need to Know About Green Coffee

Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Coffee is recognised as being thermogenic as it helps to enhance fat digestion in addition to providing energy for the body through caffeine. Renowned as being the perfect ‘pick-me-up’, it is stipulated that the general population are drinking 1.5 billion cups of it every day making it one of the most popular drinks in the world. Green coffee refers to the unroasted beans, and in its raw form is thought to promote even greater weight loss. This has been attributed to the high presence of the antioxidant chlorogenic acid which is purported to inhibit glucose absorption from the small intestine in addition to decreasing glucose release from the liver, thus reducing the levels of glucose remaining in the bloodstream is reduced, stimulating an increment of fat oxidation as a way of producing energy. In addition to this, green coffee has been reported to increase the metabolism as well as reducing the amount of fat that can be stored in the future.



Once the coffee beans have been roasted, they lose some of the chlorogenic acid compounds as they are broken down during the process. Sadly, however, the roasting process also removes some of the bitterness, making the finished product more palatable. Nevertheless, green coffee be used in the extracted form of a supplement, giving you all the benefits of green coffee but minus the bad taste. A study published in the Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity Journal purported that sixteen adults who took the supplement for a period of twelve weeks lost on average twelve pounds. This equated to about 10% of their baseline body weight, even though they abstained from exercise and consumed around 2400 calories per day. Although further research is required to back this up, the preliminary findings show of promising things to come. Green coffee has also been given the seal of approval by Dr Oz. The celebrity doctor maintained that during his study, the participants lost an average of two pounds per week (please see http://www.doctoroz.com/videos/green-coffee-bean-project for more information).



It is also proposed that green coffee may offer other health benefits such as reducing hypertension. A study published in Hypertension Research showed significant decreases in blood pressure in both humans and rats when supplemented with green coffee. Additionally, this effect was found to be correlational between the two variables in that higher doses led to a greater effect on blood pressure. Furthermore, research has elucidated that green coffee may also be good for diabetes as it was found to decrease blood glucose and insulin levels in diabetic rats. Although this research is still in the preliminary margins of discovery, the idea that the chlorogenic acid can effect blood glucose levels could have massive repercussions for the diabetes industry.



Further to this, as the supplement is simply just an extract of coffee it is completely natural. The results of studies so far have yet to uncover any nasty side effects, even mild headaches and irritability. As the green coffee extract supplies only about 20mg of caffeine per serving, it also comes without the negative associations of a raised heart rates and jitteriness. Due to the high levels of antioxidants, green coffee has been found to remove dangerous free radicals at about twice the rate of green tea and grape seed, thus helping to protect the body against oxidative stress which could accelerate the aging process and lead to degenerative diseases.



In order to acquire the full benefits of this product, it is recommended to be used in conjunction with a healthy diet and exercise. Studies suggest that it works at its best when taken with a glass of water after half an hour before meal times. Green Coffee Extract is best in its purest form which can help reduce the chances of contracting side effects from other substances.



About Health Rack

Health Rack is a family run business who maintain that high quality nutrition should be sold at affordable prices. Founded in 1987, they are based in the Ribble Valley, Lancashire and sell a wide variety of products across their health supplements, slimming, sports nutrition and aromatherapy ranges. For more information about Health Rack please call 0800 085 6211 or visit www.healthrack.co.uk.