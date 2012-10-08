What You Need to Know About Wheelchair Rentals

Fall River, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Wheelchairs are often thought of as being for people who have chronic mobility problems, but the fact is that there are many people that have use for a wheelchair only part of the time. These are the folks that are fine walking short distances around their neighborhood or in their own home, but can't take extended periods of walking. For these people, a wheelchair isn't a daily aid that they need to own, instead it is an item that they only need once and awhile.



Fortunately, there are many companies that rent wheelchairs on a daily, weekly or even monthly basis. These rental companies are not only an opportunity for you to use of a fancy, top-of-the-line chair, but also a chance to test drive a mobility aid that you might have use for in the future. But, before you go out and rent a wheelchair there are a few things that BluechipCare.com would like you to know.



1. As with renting any item, make sure you understand the full cost of the rental. An initial number might sound reasonable, but often there are hidden charges and taxes that can take a reasonable rental rate and drive it into a range that makes you wonder why you didn't just buy a wheelchair to begin with. Be forward with the rental company and ask politely—a number of times—whether the quoted rate is what you will pay at the end of the rental agreement.

2. Make sure that the model and make of the wheelchair is the one that you requested. Also make sure that it is in good working order before the person that delivered it leaves. It may take a little bit of time, but make sure you get in the chair and wheel it around a bit. Take your time and make sure it feels right for you before the person leaves and you’re stuck with something that you don't like, or, even worse, that is damaged.

3. When looking at rentals in the store ask lots of questions. Don't be shy about saying anything that comes to mind. Think about how you are going to use the chair and envision yourself getting in and getting out of it. Ask about the best way to store it. Does it fold up? Do you need any tools to adjust the height or any other features it has? What kind of warranty does it come with and will you be able to trade it in if it doesn't work very well?

4. Let the rental store know what you are going to use the wheelchair for. If you are going on a vacation, they may suggest a wheelchair that is lighter and has greater mobility. If you plan on spending a lot of time in the wheelchair, they may suggest something that is heavier, but that is more comfortable. The key with any rental wheelchair is getting the one that suits you best for the situation you are going to be in.



Wheelchair rentals are a great way to explore the many models and makes that are currently on the market and a great way for people who only need wheelchairs part of the time to enjoy long trips and vacations. BluechipCare.com understands the need for wheelchair rentals and is happy to help those living in MA, CT, RI and NH with wheelchair rentals. But we hope we were able to help everyone better understand how to choose and use a wheelchair when the time comes.



About bluechipcare.com

Ever looking for Wheelchairs or anything for any of family member Electric Lift Chair & Scooter Rental. Visit to http://www.bluechipcare.com/ and get best deal for Wheelchair Rentals in market.