What's Best for the Customer Is Best for the Business - A Ground Breaking Book Providing the the Roadmap for Creating a Customer Centric Culture

Silicon Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- For the first time, this groundbreaking guide unlocks the secrets used by Amazon, Virgin, Apple, Starbucks and salesforce.com. It creates a guide for success based on 3 years of scientific study drawing insights from more than 100 businesses to identify seven key factors. When implemented together these factors have been proven to drive superior business performance. Customer Culture is as fundamental to business performance as breathing is to living. It is the life force of your business. This applies no matter what your industry sector.



Creating a customer-centric company takes more than making an investment in the customer service department and systems. It’s about building a culture in which the customer is at the heart of all decisions made within every function and unit. What’s best for the customer is best for the business. Make that a part of the DNA of your organization, and you will lead your company to unprecedented success.



"This book captures the essence of how to create a sustainable customer culture, a vital ingredient in any successful business.”



—TONY COLLINS, Chief Executive Officer, Virgin Trains



About Dr Linden Brown

Dr Linden Brown has authored and co-authored more than 15 books about marketing and strategy. He co-authored the latest edition of the #1 selling Australian university textbook, Marketing, with Professor Philip Kotler. Dr. Brown is chairman and cofounder of MarketCulture Strategies Inc., a Silicon Valley company focused on measuring the level of customer-centric cultures of organizations and the associated risks and opportunities.



Chris Brown is the former marketing director for Hewlett-Packard for the South Pacific Region including Australia. He is now a Silicon Valley-based management consultant.



The book is currently available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and 8ooceoread and will be shipping in January 2014.



Read more at http://www.marketculture.com/the-customer-culture-imperative.html