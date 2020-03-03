Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The global "adult diapers market" is set to gain momentum from the increasing prevalence of incontinence worldwide. The Global Forum on Incontinence states that in 2018, more than 424 million people all over the world were suffering from incontinence. Besides, females are mostly affected by incontinence as compared to males. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a recent report, titled, "Adult Diapers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Underwear & Briefs, Pads & Guards, and Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors), By Gender (Male and Female) By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Stores, and Online Channels) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." As per the report, the adult diapers market size is projected to reach USD 19.77 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 11.55 billion in 2018.



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/adult-diapers-market-102077



Trending Adult Diapers Market Research Report presents a comprehensive assessment of the global market by offering valuable insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data. Several methodologies and approaches are adopted to make meaningful assumptions and views. Furthermore, the report offers a detailed analysis and information as per market segments, helping our readers to get a comprehensive overview of the global market. Several players are planning to focus on developing cost-effective products or services, aiming to maintain a strong foothold in the market.



Key Players Operating in The Adult Diapers Market Include:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



PAUL HARTMANN AG

TZMO SA

Essity

Wellspect HealthCare (Dentsply Sirona)

Ontex

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Hollister Incorporated

Unicharm Corporation

Procter & Gamble

Domtar Corporation

Other key market players

Highlights of the Report:



In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Adult Diapers Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Adult Diapers Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/adult-diapers-market-102077



Launch of Technologically Advanced Products to Fuel Growth



Prominent organizations are launching new products equipped with several features, namely, skin-friendly components, odor control, and high absorbency levels. It is, in turn, increasing the demand for incontinence undergarments. Apart from that, they are persistently investing huge sums in researching about the requirements of the patients so that they would be able to introduce innovative products catering to their needs. Also, reputed manufacturers are utilizing various unique technologies, such as smart diapers and sensors, to prevent discomfort and accidental overflows. All these factors are set to propel the adult diapers market growth in the coming years.



Strong Government Support to Favor Growth in North America



In terms of region, the market is grouped into Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and Latin America. Amongst them, Europe held USD 3.79 billion in terms of adult diapers market revenue in the year 2018. This growth is attributable to the rising focus on elderly care, normalization of social issues associated with incontinence, and upsurging number of educational programs for consumers. As per a research study conducted by Eurocare, over 50 million populaces in Europe are affected by incontinence. It would also boost the growth of the market in this region.



North America, on the other hand, would experience significant growth on account of robust government support, increasing utilization of disposable incontinence absorbent products, and surging usage of e-commerce platforms. In Asia Pacific, India and China would showcase high growth owing to the ever-increasing population. Additionally, the rising number of childbirths and potential users of adult diapers are anticipated to augment growth. Lastly, the market would expand in the Middle East and Africa because of the high demand for hygiene products and an increasing preference for home care services.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Prevalence of Incontinence – For Key Countries

Statistical Overview of Adult Population - For Key Countries/Regions

Technological Advancement in Incontinence Market

New Product Launches

Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Adult Diapers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Underwear & Briefs

Pads & Guards

Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

Male

Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Institutional Sales

Online Channels

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Adult Diapers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Underwear & Briefs

Pads & Guards

Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

Male

Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Institutional Sales

Online Channels

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Adult Diapers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Underwear & Briefs

Pads & Guards

Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

Male

Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Institutional Sales

Online Channels

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Adult Diapers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

Underwear & Briefs

Pads & Guards

Drip Collectors & Bed Protectors

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender

Male

Female

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Institutional Sales

Online Channels

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Countries/ Sub-region

Japan

China

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Continued...



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/adult-diapers-market-102077



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Adult Diapers Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Adult Diapers Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Adult Diapers Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@



Sports Medicine Market Size Worth USD 9.86 Billion by 2026, With 5.8% CAGR | Global Market Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis Report



Wheelchair Market to Reach $8.09 Billion, with 7.0% CAGR by 2026 | Global Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Analysis Report



Fibrin Sealants Market to Reach USD 1,156.6 Million by 2026; Rising Utilization of Hemostats in Surgeries to Favor Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com