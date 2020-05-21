Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- The Global Air-Dried Food B2C Market was valued at USD 19.3 Billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD 38.5 Billion by 2024, developing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2019 to 2025.According to reports, Europe air-dried food market is anticipated to witness promising growth from the region's proliferating food and beverage sector. Certainly, the food & beverage sector has a major impact on Europe's economy, with dried food sales witnessing a surge in line with increasing consumption of processed food products.



Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

- Nestle S.A.

- Royal Ridge Fruits

- Saraf Foods Ltd.

- Seawind Foods

- Silva International

- Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd.

- Thomas Creek Farms

- Van Drunen Farms and Air Dried Fruit & Veg

Speculating potential prospects, the air-dried food market is expected to accrue significant growth over the forecast timespan. Extensive advertising campaigns, branding, and supportive government policies could augment industry size. Moreover, Global Market Insights, Inc. predicts that the air-dried food market for B2B could exceed $114 billion by 2026.



Being prepared by eliminating water content, the weight of air-dried food items are significantly low which making it easy for transportation and storage. Moreover, these products do not contain any preservatives, artificial colors, and additives, and offer added eco-friendly benefits as they reduce food spoilage which further leads to decreased wastage.

Given to the importance of a healthy lifestyle, people are also shifting their focus on consuming different nutrition-rich diets such as air-dried packed food products that offer a plethora of health benefits to the human body. These foods are not only good in taste but also contain ample number of vitamins, antioxidants, fiber, and mineral content.

Ready to eat meals being prepared with dried foods are easily available in hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, and local retail outlets in the region. Moreover, based on growing food consumption, Europe could be considered as one of the key regional markets for air-dried food industry.

Market Segment by Product, covers

- Fruits

- Vegetables

- Coffee Beans

- Herbs

- Meat

Market Segment by Form, covers

- Powder & Granules

- Chunks/Pieces

- Flakes



Based on product, the fruits segment in air-dried food market is estimated to amass noteworthy prospects owing to its wide use in puddings, cakes, and other bakery items for adding taste and flavor. Also, air-dried meat products are expected to cross 1,000-kilo tons by the end of 2026 as it a good source of protein and has low amounts of cholesterol and fat. Chunks/pieces would also accrue significant share in the market over the forecast timespan due to its use in numerous dishes and recipes.