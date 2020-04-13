Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- North America is anticipated to emerge as a viable revenue ground for aircraft ground handling system market, primarily on account of the rising demand for airport infrastructure development. According to ACI-NA's (Airports Council International-North America) report, American airports currently require over $128 billion worth of investment in over the next five years for developing new infrastructure to improve travel experience for millions of passengers.



The Major Key Players in the Market are as follows:

1. CargoTec

2. Celebi

3. Dnata

4. SATS Ltd.

5. Swissport



Aircraft ground handling system market share is slated to amass substantial gains in the forthcoming years, primarily driven by improvement in airport infrastructure services and constant technological advancements aimed at reducing operational delay. Reportedly, a five-minute delay in departure may lead to revenue losses amounting to USD 35 million for large airline companies.



Rise in disposable income among people has steered the demand for air travel globally. Surging air passenger traffic worldwide is furthermore driving the government and aircraft ground handling system market players to enhance air travel experience. Ground handling systems eliminate errors and improve on-time performance as well as assist airlines to reduce aircraft on ground (AOG) time and minimize operational costs.



Adoption of highly technological advancements such as cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) in ground handling systems will assist airport operators to provide faster, reliable and advanced services. For instance, the use of IoT to track the location of passenger baggage has led to the introduction of smart baggage tags, helping both the passenger as well as airport staff.



Moreover, it provides adequate information regarding the arrival of baggage post-flight landing saving time and eliminating chances of loss of baggage, representing an emergent trend in aircraft ground handling system market. Cloud computing technology assists ground operators to combine the entire data of airports on a single platform network in order to ensure operational accuracy.



Ground handling operators are required to calculate the exact demand to carter to the airline customer. Software-based technology facilitates integration of information such as flight schedules and airline's database and schedules day to day activities ensuring utmost efficiency.



In terms of application, aircraft ground handling system market is segmented into passenger handling, cargo handling, and aircraft handling. Cargo handling is one of the lucrative application segments of aircraft ground handling system applications. According to reports, in 2017 air cargo industry accounted for 35% of the total global trade value.



Cargo ground handling requires several different equipment such as caster bed, containers, lift trucks and pallet trailers. Robust e-commerce industry is furthermore supporting cargo operations. The growing adoption by people of shopping online owing to its convenience and relatively lower prices is propelling the need for robust cargo delivery services across the globe.



North America aircraft ground handling system market is expected to emerge as profitable revenue pocket over the forecasted timeframe. Constant infrastructural activities in the U.S. to meet the burgeoning air cargo demand and passenger traffic will support the aircraft ground handling system market outlook.



For instance, Pittsburgh International Airport received approval from the government to invest USD 1.1 billion towards infrastructural development in February 2019. The development will focus on accommodating higher passenger traffic and ensure on-time departure. The construction is estimated to be completed by 2023.



The growing air traffic in the region along with the need to enhance the customer experience by way of ensuring timely delivery of baggage to the passenger, on-time departure and arrival and providing utmost operational efficiency will boost U.S. aircraft ground handling system market forecast.



