Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Aptamers Market (Type - DNA-based Aptamers, RNA-based Aptamers, and XNA-based Aptamers; Application - Diagnostics, Therapeutics Development, and Research and Development; Technology - Selex, and Other Technologies; End User - Academic and Government Research Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025"



Increasing Number of Companies Investing in this Industry



An increasing number of companies investing in this market is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global aptamers market across the globe. Furthermore, technological advancements and patent expiration of systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment technology help in the growth of the market. Besides, low cost and high efficiency of aptamers in binding to large molecules as compared to antibodies also fuel the market growth.



Additionally, high thermal stability is likely to increase the adoption of the aptamer that in turn is likely to boost the global aptamer market. However, less awareness about technologies in middle and low-income countries and inadequate regulatory structure may hamper the growth of aptamers market during the forecast period.



North America is Leading the Global Aptamers Market



In terms of region, the global aptamers market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and the Rest of the World. North America is leading the global aptamers market due to constant technological advancements in technologies. Furthermore, an increasing number of companies coupled with rising research and development activities drives the growth of the market in the North American region. The U.S. is the largest market in the region due to favorable government initiatives and the growing number of research laboratories.



Rising Demand for Aptamer-Based Therapeutics in European Countries



Europe is expected to hold the second-largest region for aptamers market during the forecast period. This is credited to increasing acceptance of emerging aptamer technologies, growing incidence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for aptamer-based therapeutics in European countries. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a beneficial rate during the forecast period.



This is attributed to the growing frequency of chronic diseases coupled with the growing demand for cost-effective therapeutics augments the market growth in the region. China and Japan are considered to be the most promising countries for growth opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.



Aptamers Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Aptamers Market Highlights



=> Aptamers Market Projection



=> Aptamers Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Aptamers Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Aptamers Market



Chapter - 4 Aptamers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Aptamers Market by Type



=> DNA-based Aptamers



=> RNA-based Aptamers



=> XNA-based Aptamers



Chapter - 6 Global Aptamers Market by Application



=> Diagnostics



=> Therapeutics Development



=> Research and Development



Chapter - 7 Global Aptamers Market by Technology



=> Selex



=> Other Technologies



Chapter - 8 Global Aptamers Market by End User



=> Academic and Government Research Institutes



=> Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies



=> Contract Research Organizations



Chapter - 9 Global Aptamers Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> Row



Chapter - 10 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> AM Biotechnologies, LLC



=> Aptagen, LLC



=> Aptamer Sciences, Inc.



=> Aptus Biotech S.L.



=> Base Pair Biotechnologies, Inc.



=> NeoVentures Biotechnology, Inc.



=> SomaLogic, Inc.



=> TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc.



=> Vivonics, Inc.



=> Aptamer Solutions, Ltd.



Chapter - 11 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.