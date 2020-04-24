What's Driving the Asia Pacific Rotomoulding Powder Market Trends? : Key Players Are LyondellBasell, Arkema, Dow, Schulman, Inc., SCG

Sellbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- With the increasing use of plastic during the construction process, Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market has witnessed considerable gains over the years. Products that are made from rotomoulding or rotational molding processes serve a wide array of applications such as storage tanks in houses, commercial sector, agricultural industry, and for industrial equipment.



Rotomoulding process is typically a plastic molding process used to design seamless hollow parts. Some of the advantages rendered by the process include low cost of tooling, uniform wall thickness, easy to make complicated shapes and low residual stresses.



Initiatives undertaken by the governments in emerging nations across the region is a major factor strengthening the APAC rotomoulding powder market size. For instance, the government of India established the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which aims at providing affordable housing to the urban poor with a target of developing 20 million houses by the end of 31 March 2022.



With a strong demand for rotomoulded products, manufacturers are offering various polyethylene and polypropylene rotomoulding powder materials to cater to the surging demand for superior quality plastics parts and equipment to be used in various crucial sectors of the economy.



Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:



1. Schulman, Inc.

2. Dalian Bona Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

3. Qingdao Sunsoar Tech. Co., Ltd.

4. Jinyoung (Xiamen) Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

5. GreenAge Industries

6. Tradeindia.com-Infocom Network Ltd

7. Reliance Industries Limited

8. LyondellBasell

9. Arkema

10. Dow

11. Asahi Kasei America

12. SCG

13. PHYCHEM TECHNOLOGIES PRIVATE LIMITED



Increased need for advanced automotive solutions due to the rise in purchasing power among people is a vital factor propelling development in Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market. The region witnesses a wide presence of automobile companies like Hyundai, Honda, Tata Motors, Kia and Hero, driving the demand for the process across the industry.



Some of the key Asia Pacific rotomoulding powder market manufacturers and suppliers are Green Age Industries, Reliance Industries Limited, The Dow Chemical Company and Asahi Kasei, among several others.



