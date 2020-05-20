What's Driving the Barcode Printers Market Trends? : Key Players Are Air Track, Avery Dennison Corporation, Canon, Inc., Honeywell, Linx Printing Technologies, Primera Te

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Barcode Printers Market is anticipated to exceed USD 3 billion by 2024 with the industry growth pegged at a CAGR of over 5% from 2018 to 2024. Growing demand for barcode wristbands in the healthcare industry for patient identification will positively impact the barcode printers market growth. Several hospitals are mandating a policy which requires patients to wear a barcode identification bracelet during the duration of their stay which allow hospital staff to provide accurate and speedy data entry and are helping reduce medical errors, thereby allowing time to enhance efficiency instead of physically entering the data.



The technology is being increasingly adopted in the retail sector where it has become the standard for storing and labeling the data about the products as the information allows the staff to provide smooth service to the customers. The growth in the retail industry is due to the rise in the consumer disposable income which has provided a boost to the e-commerce industry and has positively driven the barcode printers market growth.



In recent times, barcode printers market has been witnessing rapid expansion owing to the cutting-edge products being unveiled by prominent industry players and their consistent adoption of strategic growth tactics. Citing an instance of the latest product innovation, Printronix Auto ID Inc., one of the global leaders partaking in industrial barcode printing industry, has launched a high-performance thermal barcode printer, the T6000. Equipped with advanced features such as an enhanced print speed of 14 inches per second, an interactive screen which lowers downtime, postscript and pdf support for complex labelling requirements, and improved RFID capabilities, this product is indeed revolutionary.

