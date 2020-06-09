Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- Consumer driven movements such as "clean label" have transformed the consumer preference towards natural substances. Stringent government regulations pertaining to consumer safety are likely to propel natural flavors application scope. Further, the industry observes surging consumer demand for organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and similar product categories with increasing health consciousness. However, significant price difference between the natural and artificial flavors can hamper the market development.

Carriers as an ingredient account for a substantial volume share in the global beverage flavoring systems market. Carriers are majorly used to dilute the flavoring agents as per the required concentration levels. The most common carriers used in the industry include propylene glycol, ethyl alcohol, triacetin, and vegetable glycerin. Strong outlook for the encapsulated systems is anticipated to surge the segment share over the forecast timeframe.

Non-alcoholic beverages are estimated to hold over 71% share in the global beverage flavoring systems market by 2025. Positive outlook for ready-to-drink 3-in-1 coffee, green tea, and plant-based drinks are among the key drivers contributing towards segmental growth. Also, soft drinks are among the most innovative F&B segments catering the changing consumer preferences globally. Citrus and berries are among the highly preferred flavors for beverages.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for over 35% share in the global beverage flavoring systems market up to 2025. Countries including China, India, and Japan hold over 50% of the regional share. Increasing consumer spending on cold & hot drinks supported by growing industry competitiveness will drive the product demand. Further, leading beverage manufacturers have focused on new product development to gain market share. Rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and growing retail network are among the key economic aspects supporting the business expansion.

According to surveys, nearly 71% of consumers check sugar content on the nutritional facts panel of beverages and though all of them are looking to consume less sugar, most of them are unwilling to sacrifice on taste. Beverage flavoring systems market is therefore forging new growth scopes through beverage manufacturers who are looking to provide taste solutions by adding flavors and thus navigating the complex space of reduced sugar beverages. In many cases a combination of natural flavors are being used to restore sweetness perceptions that is lost in reduced sugar beverages.

The case of rising health awareness is possibly the most evident in the skyrocketing popularity of tea and flavored teas has depicted potential to attract consumers who are trying to maintain a healthier lifestyle by moving away from sugary beverages and alcohol. Companies are making the move easier by introducing flavored herbal teas so that consumers are still able to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Natural beverage flavoring systems market is predicted to witness fastest growth over 2019-2025. Increased demand for organically sourced ingredients and alternative taste enhancers is likely to fuel the segment growth.

When it comes to purchasing alcohol, millennials across the globe are prioritizing quality over price. Rising spending on alcoholic beverages to maintain social status and an exponential demand for superior & premium alcoholic beverages will provide impetus to global growth of the alcoholic beverages market. Some of this impetus has been witnessed in the beverage flavoring systems market as well due to the fact that flavored alcohols are becoming more popular.

Consumers have demonstrated increased preference for tried and tested alcohol flavors like citrus, watermelon, raspberry and green apple while also experimenting with new and intriguing flavors like dragon berry, banana and coconut.

A surge in beverage flavoring systems market growth is expected to be recorded in Asia Pacific, a region that is undergoing rapid urbanization and where a considerable portion of the population is garnering greater purchase power. Tea consumption has been recording growth particularly in emerging economies of China and India, countries which has shown a marked interest in specialty items, flavored gourmet teas and fruit fusion.