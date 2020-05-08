What's Driving the Bleached Linter Cellulose Market Share? : By Key Players Shandong Silver Hawk Chemical Fibre Co., GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., Hubei Golden Ring Co. Ltd.,

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Global Bleached Linter Cellulose Market share is poised to witness robust growth in the coming years on account of a booming food & beverage industry in the Asia Pacific. This can be largely attributed to mounting food production along with an improved supply chain in the sector. Escalating demand for CMC owing to extensive applications in the food & beverage industry is anticipated to be a major factor driving the business growth.



Request a sample of this research report @ ttps://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3858



Shandong Silver Hawk Chemical Fibre Co., GRN Cellulose Pvt. Ltd., Hubei Golden Ring Co. Ltd., Georgia-Pacific, Unity Pulp & Paper, Vishal Cottex Co., Iran Linter Co., Unique Impex, Cordier Spezialpapier GmbH, Vikarabad Pulp and Paper Mills Pvt. Ltd., Linter Pak Co., Shri Mahalaxmi Industries,



Bleached linters find widespread application as thickening agents in the food & beverage sector due to excellent cellulose content. The product enjoys robust demand from the sector for the manufacture of yogurts and ready-to-eat foods. Bleached linters acts as a stabilizer during the manufacture food, beverage and pharmaceutical products, indicating tremendous opportunities for bleached linter cellulose manufacturers.



Bleached linter cellulose market share is divided into two major categories based on grade, namely high grade and technical grade. Technical grade bleached linter cellulose market held about 80% of the global share during 2018. Technical grade bleached linters are prominently used across textile, paper, packaging and other end-use industries.



Based on application, bleached linter cellulose market share can be divided into acetate, viscose, ethers, nitrate, and others. Acetate represents a key application segment of bleached linter cellulose market and is majorly used to produce cigarette tows, that are further used to manufacture filters.



Viscose applications deploy partially processed bleached linter as a raw material, largely used to manufacture a range of consumer as well as commercial textile products such as shirts, coats, jackets, trousers, etc. Bleached linter cellulose market size from viscose application held over 65% of the global share during 2018.



Bleached linter cellulose market share is segmented into food & beverage, textile, pharmaceutical, personal care, pulp & paper, packaging, paints & coatings, and others, based on end-users. Bleached linters are used to manufacture CMC, which is further used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical and personal care industries.



The product is widely used for a range of applications in the pulp & paper industry, as a wetting agent in pulp processing, and as an additive in the paints & coatings industry. Bleached linter market demand from textile end-use segment held a major portion of the global share during 2018. Burgeoning textile demand driven by a booming population in Asia Pacific has consequently led to increased demand for synthetic fibers.



Asia Pacific is estimated to be among the largest market for bleached linter cellulose in the near future on account of rapid industrialization fueled by a substantial population growth. Presence of prominent cotton producers in China and India will facilitate cost-effective production.



Asia Pacific bleached linter cellulose market size is projected to register a robust CAGR of over 3.5% over 2019-2025. Rapid expansion of various end-use industries in the region such as food & beverage, textile, pharmaceutical, personal care, paints & coatings, paper & pulp, and others will provide immense opportunities for regional bleached linter cellulose manufacturers.



Regional Segment:



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East and Africa



Make an inquiry for buying this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/3858



Main Features of the Global Bleached Linter Cellulose industry Research Report:



-The report delivers the market valuation as well as the projected growth rate of the global Bleached linter cellulose market spanning all years till 2026.



-The report also describes the major drivers of worldwide Bleached Linter Cellulose industry by considering as well as taking calculated risks, in tandem with identifying and testing new strategies.



-The research report endorses a detailed industry chain analysis. Also, it covers the production process of Organic Spice, upstream raw material supplier information, raw material costs, labor costs, manufacturing costs, marketing channels, as well as the downstream buyers of the Bleached linter cellulose market.



-The report provides detailed knowledge about the competitive scenario of the global Bleached Linter Cellulose industry, and also discusses the numerous marketing strategies adopted by companies to stay ahead in the competition.



-The report analyses the various market segments and also provides their contribution to the development of the global Bleached linter cellulose market.