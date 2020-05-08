Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market (Modality - X-ray Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, and Computed Tomography; End-user - Hospitals, Imaging Centers, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025"



Diagnostic imaging equipment uses electromagnetic radiation with other technologies. It produces images of internal human body structures to diagnose accurately. The report provides in-depth information about the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Increasing Prevalence of Target Diseases Drives the Growth of the Industry



The increasing prevalence of target diseases drives the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. The growing investments and funds for the advancement of imaging facilities contribute to the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. The growing geriatric population worldwide promotes the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. The surge in demand for early diagnosis investments boosts the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market.



The rising healthcare expenditure in developing BRIC countries propels the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. On the flip side, high costs of MRI scanners hamper the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. Moreover, technological development in healthcare such as superconducting, open architecture, high field MRI, and software applications create novel opportunities for the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market.



Growing Prevalence of Target Disease and Technological Development



Geographically, the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market is divided into Brazil, Russia, India, and China. China is anticipated to have a premium share in the global BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market. The growing prevalence of target disease and technological development in China contributes to the growth of the BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market in China. India is expected to grow in the global BRIC diagnostic imaging equipment market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.



BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Highlights



=> BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Projection



=> BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



Chapter - 4 BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market by Modality



=> X-ray Imaging



=> Nuclear Imaging



=> Magnetic Resonance Imaging



=> Computed Tomography



Chapter - 6 Global BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market by End-user



=> Hospitals



=> Imaging Centers



=> Other End-users



Chapter - 7 Global BRIC Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 8 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Siemens Healthineers AG



=> Koninklijke Philips N.V.



=> Canon Medical Systems Corporation



=> GE Healthcare Inc.



=> Hologic Inc.



=> Carestream Health Inc.



=> Neusoft Corporation



=> Hitachi Ltd.



=> CURA Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.



=> FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 9 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



