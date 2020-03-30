Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- Rise in the occurrence of several health issues including arthritis and leaky gut syndrome due to improper diet will boost industry. Rising preference for healthy diet to prevent expensive medical treatment is projected to boost broth market expansion.

Well recognition of bone broth in the U.S., Spain, and the UK will open new opportunities for manufacturers in the overall market growth. Small scale businesses are projected to grow rapidly by gaining high-profit margin in this business. Enhanced financial funding from government for technological upgradation and improving manufacturing facility set ups will further boost industry.



Beef is anticipated to account over 14% of the broth market share by 2024. Rising beef production as well as consumption in several countries, including Argentina, China and the U.S. are expected boost product demand. Global consumption of beef was standing at 129 billion pounds in 2016. Continued development and upgradations in beef imports and exports is a major factor driving industry share over the forecast timespan.



The Europe broth market generated over USD 1 billion revenue in 2016 owing to increasing aged population and rising health care services expenditures. High consumer awareness in the region regarding long-term health benefits associated with product consumption over traditional soups & expensive medicines is projected to propel regional industry growth.

Broth market is stringently controlled by a regulatory frame of reference, on account of the fact that broth manufacturing entails the involvement of meaty bones. Currently, owing to the budding nature of this business, the competitive hierarchy of broth market is marginally disorganized. Inclusive of biggies such as the Campbell Soup Company, Progresso, Paleo, and Bonafide Provisions, broth industry also acknowledges the presence of home-based producers, local food manufacturers, and a few independent SMBs. On these grounds however, analysts speculate this business sphere to be ripe for investments in the future, especially with financial backing from regional governments.

The momentum of broth market has been subject to critical acclaim and has been quite a topic of debate. Most industry experts condemn the fact that broth may potentially eliminate health issues such as leaky gut syndrome. Indeed, a lot of gastroenterologists have even refused to acknowledge the disorder, attributing their reasoning to the lack of credible evidence regarding its existence. In the light of this scenario, advertising broth consumption as a miracle cure for bone and gut disorders has gained as much flak as appreciation. This has seemingly generated a slight restraint for the growth of broth market.



The rising need to improve overall health in the light of the current dismal disease scenario is one of the prime factors augmenting broth market. Claimed to be the superfood of the new millennium, broth has gained considerable traction in the recent years. Companies partaking in broth industry have been striving to mass-produce broth products, vehemently proclaiming the benefits of broth consumption. These benefits fall along the lines of hydration, weight loss, anti-aging, improved immunity, and muscle protein synthesis. Recently, broth market firm Today, Bonafide Provisions made it to the headlines for its rebranded bone broth product. Indeed, in 2017, the firm's chicken broth garnered the second position among the highest-selling products in the natural frozen entree segment. Despite a nascent category, commercial bone broth industry is likely to emerge as a viable avenue for investors.