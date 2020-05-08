Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Cardiac Mapping Market (Technology - Contact Mapping Systems, and Non-contact Mapping Systems; End-user - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Rising Development of Various Diagnostic Technologies Drives the Growth in the Industry



The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide stimulates the expansion of the cardiac mapping market. As per the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. Nearly 17.9 million people die due to cardiovascular diseases every year globally.



The rising development of various diagnostic technologies drives the growth of the cardiac mapping market. In 2019, Abbott launched an HD grid mapping catheter. It captures and analyzes data in a new way that creates highly detailed maps of the heart to differentiate healthy from unhealthy tissue. The surge in demand for accurate diagnosis of critical cardiac diseases will augment the expansion of the cardiac mapping market.



Growing Geriatric Population Worldwide Favors the Development of the Industry



Additionally, the availability of well-qualified interventional cardiologists led to the growth of the cardiac mapping market. The growing geriatric population worldwide favors the development of the cardiac mapping market. A study estimated that around 17 percent of the World's population will be aged 65 and over by 2050.



On the flip side, the high cost of cardiac mapping systems hinders the growth of the cardiac mapping market. Moreover, technological advancement creates numerous opportunities for the growth of the global cardiac mapping market.



North America Has the Largest Share in the Global Cardiac Mapping Market



Geographically, the global cardiac mapping market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America has the largest share in the global cardiac mapping market. The rising approval rate of mapping systems and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in North America led to the growth of the cardiac mapping market in North America.



The rising geriatric population in Canada will augment the expansion of the cardiac mapping market in North America. A study projected that by 2030, 23 percent of Canadians that is nearly 9.5 million people will be aged over 65 and over. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have a healthy CAGR in the global cardiac mapping market over the forecast period.



The increasing patient pool for cardiovascular diseases and the demand for advanced diagnostic systems in Asia-Pacific led to a rise in demand for the cardiac mapping market in Asia-Pacific. Europe has fruitful growth opportunities in the global cardiac mapping market owing to rising healthcare practices in the region.



