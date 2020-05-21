Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Ceramic Coating Market (Type - Carbide, Nitride, Oxide, and Other Types; Technology - Thermal Spray, Physical Vapor Deposition, Chemical Vapor Deposition, Atmospheric Outer Spray, and Other Technologies; End-user Industry - Aerospace and Defense, Transportation, Healthcare, Energy and Power, Industrial, and Other End-user Industries): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



According to the report, the global ceramic coating market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rapidly Increasing Automotive Sector across Developing Countries



Rapidly increasing the automotive sector across developing countries is one of the major driving factors for the ceramic coating market. Further, plasma sprayed coating in semiconductors & electronics equipment, rising aerospace thermal applications, and increasing usage in medical devices are also driving the growth of the market. On the other side, the requirement of high cost is restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, new technology developments and emerging markets are expected to provide growth opportunities to the market players.



Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Market Share



Among the regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share of the global ceramic coating market followed by North America. The increasing demand from various end-use industries such as automotive, oil & gas exploration, and textile industry in countries like China, Japan, and India are driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Aerospace & defense, automotive, and oil, and gas exploration industries are driving the market growth in the North America region.



Ceramic Coating Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Ceramic Coating Market Highlights



=> Ceramic Coating Market Projection



=> Ceramic Coating Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Ceramic Coating Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Ceramic Coating Market



Chapter - 4 Ceramic Coating Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Ceramic Coating Market by Type



=> Carbide



=> Nitride



=> Oxide



=> Other Types



Chapter - 6 Global Ceramic Coating Market by Technology



=> Thermal Spray



=> Physical Vapor Deposition



=> Chemical Vapor Deposition



=> Atmospheric Outer Spray



=> Other Technologies



Chapter - 7 Global Ceramic Coating Market by End-user Industry



=> Aerospace and Defense



=> Transportation



=> Healthcare



=> Energy and Power



=> Industrial



=> Other End-user Industries



Chapter - 8 Global Ceramic Coating Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Praxair Surface Technologies Inc.



=> Kurt J. Lesker Company Ltd.



=> Bodycote PLC



=> APS Materials Inc.



=> E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company



=> Aremco Products Inc.



=> Saint Gobain S.A.



=> Cetek Ceramic Technologies Ltd.



=> Keronite Group Limited



=> Morgan Technical Ceramics



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



