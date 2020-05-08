Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Commercial Seaweed Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Commercial Seaweed industry.



Growing consciousness of consumers on their health, rise in vegetarian population especially in Europe will fuel the demand for seaweeds. The rising demand for seaweeds, in the manufacture of hydrocolloids, such as agar, alginate, and carrageenan are projected to spur the increasing demand for commercial seaweed products in the forecast period. Applications of seaweeds in other end-users like biofuel generation, and effluent treatment & cosmetics are further predicted to accelerate the demand of seaweeds globally over the projected period.

Powder seaweed segment is predicted to gain developed acceptance rate more than liquid seaweed products in industries such as textile, direct food, pharma & medical, food additives among others and will have a growth over 8% CAGR over the coming years. In the agriculture industry, the major use of liquid seaweeds is for the manufacture of liquid fertilizers. As the seaweed products are naturally-derived, they have the qualities to improve the quality of soil, which will in turn improve the agricultural productivity. The demand for liquid seaweeds is anticipated to increase at a notable CAGR, because of their increasing end-user applications like fertilizer sprays.



Growth drivers

1. Increasing demand for seaweeds in food applications

2. Growing demand for eco-friendly fertilizers

3. Rising applications of seaweed hydrocolloids in various end-user industries



In 2016, food additives end-user segment had a substantial market share, and this will continue its dominance throughout the anticipated period. Rising consumption of seaweed-based hydrocolloids for thickening, and gelling applications as food additives, processed meat & poultry products will further drive the commercial seaweed market in the projected period. Animal feed produced from seaweed products acts as a rich source of protein & helps in improving the livestock's health, by helping in increasing milk production, and fertility. Large number of farmers are demanding seaweed products for animal feed especially in Europe & China, thus boosting the demand of seaweed-based animal feed products till the end of 2024.



The Asia market will increase at a CAGR over 8%, during the entire timeframe. Due to rising seaweed cultivation activities, the consumption of seaweed-based products is increasing in developing nations such as Japan, South Korea, and China. The commercial seaweed market in Europe is predicted to increase at second major CAGR till the end of 2024, because of increasing seaweed demand for food additives. North market is also determined to grow at a moderate CAGR for applications in textiles, and food additives end-users.



Commercial Seaweed Market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in kilo tons and revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024, for the following segments:



