Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Connected Medical Devices Market (Device Type - Consumer Monitoring, Wearable Devices, Internally Embedded Devices, Stationary Devices, and Other Devices; End-user - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Home Care Settings/monitoring, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Among the Population



The rise in the prevalence of chronic disorders among the population is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the global connected medical devices market. It was estimated that chronic diseases attributed to approximately 60% of the total 56.5 million reported deaths across the world, as of 2001.



The growing number of chronic cases exerts a burden on the healthcare industry. To cope up with this pressure, the industry is developing new technologies including connected medical devices. These devices reduce human efforts and increase patient care efficiency.



Growing Demand for Cost-Effective and Reliable Patient Monitoring Solutions



Moreover, the growing demand for cost-effective and reliable patient monitoring solutions is providing a boost to the global connected medical devices market. The connected devices help healthcare professionals to effectively and efficiently track the health of patients. Healthcare professionals can check the condition of their patients by a single touch on their computer or smartphone.



Adoption of IoT in Healthcare is Observed to Grow at a Rapid Pace



However, the risks associated with data breach and hacking of the devices are expected to be the major restraining factor for the growth of the connected medical devices market. On the other hand, the adoption of IoT in healthcare is observed to grow at a rapid pace. This growing demand for IoT is anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities to the vendors supplying connected medical devices.



North American Generated the Highest Revenue Share



In terms of geography, the North American region generated the highest revenue in the global connected medical devices market. The largest market share of the North American attributed to the strong presence of the medical device manufacturers in the region. North America has an advanced communication infrastructure along with higher adoption of developed technologies and higher expenditure on healthcare. This, in turn, augments the demand for connected medical devices s in North America.



Europe is the second-largest market for the connected medical devices following North America. While the Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow with the fastest rate over the forecast period. The presence of a large patient pool, growing demand for better healthcare infrastructure, and growing investment in the healthcare IT sector are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the connected medical devices in the Asia Pacific.



