Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- The rising technological advancements in the construction industry is driving the global countertop market, says Fortune Business insights in a report, titled "Countertop Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Natural Stone, Engineered Stone, Concrete, Solid Surfaces, Plastic Laminate, Ceramic, Wood), By End-User (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



As per the report, the material type segment is expected to account for maximum percentage of the global countertop market share. Furthermore, the material type segment is segmented into natural stone, engineered stone, concrete, solid surfaces, plastic laminate, ceramic, wood. Engineered stone is likely to witness high demand cutting-edge finish and beautiful aesthetics.



The global countertop market was valued at USD 86.50 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 110.87 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period



The report studies in detail technological developments in the countertop industry. Containing Profound data and offering superior insights into the global countertop market. Inculcating the facts and figures, the report gives a grander view of the industry and offers companies the chance to escalate their trade and business.



Some of the leading companies operating in the global countertop market are:



Vicostone

Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

POKARNA LIMITED

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Masco Corporation

STRASSER Steine GmbH

Wilsonart LLC.

ARISTECH SURFACES LLC

Cambria



Increasing Procurement of Quarts Countertop Material Will Propel Growth



The rising demand for quartz countertop material owing to its strong, non-porous and durable quality will enable the growth of the global countertop market during the forecast period. According to the International Interior Design Association, quartz is stated as the most reliable and relevant countertop construction material, therefore used for major interior designing work. Furthermore, the increasing need for quartz countertop for commercial as well as residential sector will further boost the global countertop market revenue. For instance, according to a source the revenue of the global kitchen cabinetry industry was estimated at USD 12 billion with 5% of growth rate.



Market Segmentation -



1. By Material Type

Natural Stone

Engineered Stone

Concrete

Solid Surfaces

Plastic Laminate

Ceramic

Wood



2. By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Research Laboratories

Retails

Hotels/Restaurants

Others



3. By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)



Increasing Demand for Modern Countertop Will Enable Growth



The increasing demand for modern countertop in the residential, commercial and industrial sector will boost the global countertop market growth. For instance, The National Kitchen and Bath Association has invested USD 147 billion for the premier kitchen and bath aesthetic countertops and other interiors. Furthermore, the rising trend attributed to cabinetry construction materials such as rust-free concrete, tactile and leather surfaces, reclaimed wood, eco-friendly composite stone and non-porous laminates. In addition, the launch of Concrete 4044 and Cloudburst Concrete 4011 will aid the growth of the global countertop market. For instance, Caesarstone, introduced a new type of concrete material in its Metropolitan Countertop Collection such as Airy Concrete 4044 and Cloudburst Concrete 4011, that has airy visual textures with softened edges, best suitable for kitchen, bathroom and workroom countertops.



