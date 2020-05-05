What's Driving the Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market Outlook? : By Key Players: Avanschem, AccuStandard, Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co. Ltd, Wingar Fengtai Chemical

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- Decabromodiphenyl Ether Market size exceeded USD 300 million in 2018 and industry expects consumption of over 50 kilo tons by 2025.



Growing consumption of brominated flame-retardant items in various industry sectors such as textiles, electrical & electronics, plastics and automotive could foster the decabromodiphenyl ether market growth. These retardants often include 80% of bromine which is usually mixed with antimony oxide serving as a synergist.



Companies covered:

The global decabromodiphenyl ether market comprises of major players such as ICL-IP Europe, TOSOH Corporation, Shouguang Weidong Chemical, SULI Co. Ltd., Shanghai Xusen Non-Halogen Smoke Suppressing Fire Retardants Co. Ltd, Toronto Research Chemicals, Acuro, Shandong Haiwang Chemical Co. Ltd, Wingar Fengtai Chemical, Avanschem, AccuStandard, and UNIBROM Corp.



Based on purity, decaBDE ether products ether is categorized into two forms namely 83% and 97%. Out of which decaBDE ether products with 83% purity is expected to garner sizeable growth in the coming years. As per 2018 estimates, the segment was valued at more than USD 230 million, mainly due to its wide usage in electronic gadgets, particularly in home appliances such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners.



Growth Drivers:

1. North America: Growing demand for construction

2. Europe: Increasing demand for components in automotive and aviation industry

3. Asia Pacific: Increasing trends in electronics products



As for 97% decaBDE ether products, its market demand from textiles is likely to record nearly 4% in gains within the projected timeframe. Textile manufacturers commonly use decabromodiphenyl ether to fulfill the flammability norms and are generally smeared on the back of fabrics, as a coating that includes EVA copolymer and antimony.



Considering the regional landscape, North America is expected to showcase a sizable demand for DecaBDE ether. Countries like Canada and the U.S. might see substantial gains of nearly 4% over the forecasted timeframe. Expanding construction activities in the area are likely to accelerate the demand for decaBDE products in commercial grade carpeting and pipes. It is also used in duct elements like duct insulation or covering which could further fuel the regional decabromodiphenyl ether market growth.



Meanwhile, Europe is also likely to generate promising returns for decabromodiphenyl ether market in the future. Nations like France, UK, and Germany are anticipated to lead the regional growth and are expected to exceed USD 60 million by 2025. Rising demand for reliable and affordable automobiles might accelerate the automotive industry growth, positively impacting industry outlook further.