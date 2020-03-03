What's Driving the Digital Signage Market Growth? Prominent Players: Samsung Electronics, Sony, Panasonic USA, Scala, Omnivex Corporation, Deepsky Corporation Limited

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- The digital signage market value was at USD 19.78 billion in 2018, according to the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled "Digital Signage Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, Content, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), By Location (Indoor, Outdoor), By Product Type (Video Walls, Digital Posters, Kiosks, Billboards, and Others), By Industry Vertical (Retail, Corporate, Hospitality, Transportation, Education, Healthcare, Sports and Entertainment, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026".



The global digital signage market size is expected to reach USD 35.94 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.



Highlights of the Report:



A meticulous segmentation of the market and a microscopic study of these segments;

A broad overview of the industry outlook and its role in shaping the future of the market;

A comprehensive evaluation of the market drivers, factors, and trends; and

An exhaustive research into the recent and upcoming competitive and regional developments within the market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



What are the key technological and Digital Signage Market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Digital Signage Market growth?



Key Industry Developments:



June 2019: Sony Electronics collaborated with Kramer Electronics to integrate its BZ35F series of BRAVIA™ 4K HDR professional displays with Kramer Control BRAINware. Kramer's software would enhance any Audio-Visual installation by adding advanced controls and analytics to Sony's high-quality display.

June 2019: LG Electronics unveiled its digital signage products at the InfoComm 2019 in Florida. The product line includes Open Frame OLED displays, Transparent OLED signage, and Micro LED signage. This diverse offering of commercial display products boasts of state-of-the-art technologies and would enable LG to augment its footprint in the digital signage market.



Top Players Covered by Fortune Business Insights™:



Omnivex Corporation

E Ink Holdings Inc.

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Exceptional 3D

Samsung Electronics

Deepsky Corporation Ltd.

Scala

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics



Intense Efforts to Develop Novel Digital Signage Hardware Solutions to Stimulate Competition



The digital signage market report predicts a period of cutthroat competition as companies strategize to solidify their position in the market. Majority of the digital signage market leaders, such as Samsung, are focusing on developing innovative hardware solutions so as to diversify their product portfolio.



Market Segmentation –



1. By Component



Hardware

Software

Content

Services



2. By Deployment



On-Premise

Cloud



3. By Location



Indoor

Outdoor



4. By Product Type



Video Walls

Digital Posters

Kiosks

Billboards

Others



5. By Industry Vertical



Retail

Corporate

Hospitality

Transportation

Education

Healthcare

Sports and Entertainment

Others



6. By Region



North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)



Detailed Table of Content -



1. Introduction

1.1. Definition, By Segment

1.2. Research Approach

1.3. Sources

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

3.2. Emerging Trends

4. Key Insights

4.1. Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

4.2. Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

5. Global Digital Signage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

5.2.1. By Component (Value)

5.2.1.1. Hardware

5.2.1.2. Content

5.2.1.3. Software

5.2.1.4. Services

5.2.2. By Deployment (Value)

5.2.2.1. Cloud

5.2.2.2. On-Premise

5.2.3. By Location (Value)

5.2.3.1. Indoor

5.2.3.2. Outdoor

5.2.4. By Product Type (Value)

5.2.4.1. Video Walls

5.2.4.2. Digital Posters

5.2.4.3. Kiosks

5.2.4.4. Billboards

5.2.4.5. Others

5.2.5. By Industry Vertical (Value)

5.2.5.1. Retail

5.2.5.2. Corporate

5.2.5.3. Hospitality

5.2.5.4. Transportation

5.2.5.5. Education

5.2.5.6. Healthcare

5.2.5.7. Sports and Entertainment

5.2.5.8. Others

5.2.6. By Geography (Value)

5.2.6.1. North America

5.2.6.2. Europe

5.2.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.6.4. Middle East and Africa

5.2.6.5. Latin America

6. North America Digital Signage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

6.2.1. By Component (Value)

6.2.1.1. Hardware

6.2.1.2. Content

6.2.1.3. Software

6.2.1.4. Services

6.2.2. By Deployment (Value)

6.2.2.1. Cloud

6.2.2.2. On-Premise

6.2.3. By Location (Value)

6.2.3.1. Indoor

6.2.3.2. Outdoor

6.2.4. By Product Type (Value)

6.2.4.1. Video Walls

6.2.4.2. Digital Posters

6.2.4.3. Kiosks

6.2.4.4. Billboards

6.2.4.5. Others

6.2.5. By Industry Vertical (Value)

6.2.5.1. Retail

6.2.5.2. Corporate

6.2.5.3. Hospitality

6.2.5.4. Transportation

6.2.5.5. Education

6.2.5.6. Healthcare

6.2.5.7. Sports and Entertainment

6.2.5.8. Others

6.2.6. By Country (Value)

6.2.6.1. United States

6.2.6.2. Canada

7. Europe Digital Signage Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1. Key Findings / Summary

7.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

7.2.1. By Component (Value)

7.2.1.1. Hardware

7.2.1.2. Content

7.2.1.3. Software

7.2.1.4. Services

7.2.2. By Deployment (Value)

7.2.2.1. Cloud

7.2.2.2. On-Premise

7.2.3. By Location (Value)

7.2.3.1. Indoor

7.2.3.2. Outdoor

7.2.4. By Product Type (Value)

7.2.4.1. Video Walls

7.2.4.2. Digital Posters

7.2.4.3. Kiosks

7.2.4.4. Billboards

7.2.4.5. Others

7.2.5. By Industry Vertical (Value)

7.2.5.1. Retail

7.2.5.2. Corporate

7.2.5.3. Hospitality

7.2.5.4. Transportation

7.2.5.5. Education

7.2.5.6. Healthcare

7.2.5.7. Sports and Entertainment

7.2.5.8. Others

7.2.6. By Country (Value)

7.2.6.1. U.K.

7.2.6.2. Germany

7.2.6.3. France

7.2.6.4. Scandinavia

7.2.6.5. Rest of Europe



