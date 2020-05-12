Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Erythropoietin Drugs Market (Drug Class - Biologics, and Biosimilars; Product - Epoetin-alfa, Epoetin-beta, Darbepoetin-alfa, and Other Products; Applications - Cancer, Hematology, Renal Diseases, and Neurology): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13386



Increasing Number of Patients Suffering from the Anemic Condition



Rising occurrence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), cancer and HIV is one of the major driving factors for the erythropoietin drugs market. Further, an increasing number of patients suffering from the anemic condition, patent expiration of biologics and an increase in the availability of biosimilar is also driving the market growth.



On the other side, the high cost of EPO drugs is the major restraint factor for the erythropoietin drugs market. Moreover, the patent expiration of major biologics during the coming years is anticipated to provide wide growth opportunities to the market players.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Erythropoietin Drugs Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Holds the Largest Market Share



Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global erythropoietin drugs market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The continuously increasing cancer population and patients suffering from renal diseases are driving the growth of the market in the North America region. Favorable reimbursement policies for HIV treatment are developed by the U.S. government that will provide a healthy platform for the growth of the North American EPO market.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/13386



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Erythropoietin Drugs Amidst COVID-19"



Erythropoietin Drugs Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Erythropoietin Drugs Market Highlights



=> Erythropoietin Drugs Market Projection



=> Erythropoietin Drugs Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Erythropoietin Drugs Market



Chapter - 4 Erythropoietin Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market by Drug Class



=> Biologics



=> Biosimilars



Chapter - 6 Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market by Product



=> Epoetin-alfa



=> Epoetin-beta



=> Darbepoetin-alfa



=> Other Products



Chapter - 7 Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market by Applications



=> Cancer



=> Hematology



=> Renal Diseases



=> Neurology



Chapter - 8 Global Erythropoietin Drugs Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Hospira Inc.



=> Johnson & Johnson



=> Amgen Inc.



=> Roche Holding AG



=> LG Life Sciences Ltd.



=> Biocon Limited



=> Celltrion, Inc.



=> Intas Pharmaceuticals



=> Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



=> Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.



=> Other Companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-erythropoietin-drugs-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.