Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Eye Health Ingredients Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Frozen Bakery Additives industry.



Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1582



Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

FMC Corporation

Kemin Industries

BASF

Cargill

DSM

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Allied Biotech Corporation

American River Nutrition Inc

Davos Life Science

VitaeNaturals

Wilmer Spring Fruit Nutrition Products Co. Ltd

vidya europe

Tianjin Pharmaland Technology



2016 Market Size - USD 180 million

2024 Forecast Value - USD 290 million+

Prevalence of glaucoma, macular degeneration, cataracts and other diseases will propel the eye health ingredients market. Increasing exposure to the digital screens along with poor diets have enhanced the consumers to take protective measures. Product innovations including vision supplements for visually-impaired people to protect the remainder of their vision are the key factors driving the industry growth.

Increasing product usage in the treatment of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) has enhanced the product scope. As per AMD Alliance International, globally around 26 to 32 million people are suffering from AMD.

Increased customer spending on nutritional products along with regulatory support for vision improving supplements has positively influenced the industry growth. Rising aging population across the world will drive the eye health ingredients market revenue. Increased launches of the dietary supplements by the industry players based on the consumer requirement will support the product demand.



Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/eye-health-ingredients-market



Increased adoption of medical supplements owing to increasing consumer health consciousness has propelled the industry demand. However, high price and limited availability of the product may hinder the industry market.

Key Highlights of this report:

Base Year: 2016

Growth Projections - 2017 to 2024

Historical data coverage: 2013 to 2016

Number of Pages - 300

Data Tables - 329



Capsule, soft gels & tablets accounted for around 40% of the overall industry share in 2016. Increasing preference due to reduced side effects including stomach ache along with ease in consumption properties has encouraged the product consumption.

Eye health ingredients market is led by human consumption due to rise in number of vision issues in early age. Rising surgery expenses has enhancing the customers towards OTC supplements to avoid heavy expenses on surgeries.

The U.S. eye health ingredients market is estimated to worth more than USD 60 billion by 2024. Extensive research & development spending coupled with increasing product launches will propel the industry demand in this region.

Asia Pacific will witness significant growth at 6.5%. Growing retail sector including pharmacy and drugstores along with expansion in the e-commerce industry will comply the business growth.

Europe eye health ingredients market will generate over 530 tons volume up to 2024. High consumer spending on medicines and pharmaceuticals will fuel regional demand. Increasing geriatric population particularly in the Russia are the key factors driving the industry growth.



Research Methodology:

At Global Market Insights, our researchers and domain experts use a unique blend of primary and secondary research, with validation and iterations at every stage, in order to minimize deviation and present the most accurate analysis of the industry. The research process begins with extensive data mining, using authentic sources such as trade magazines, technical publications, independent studies along with paid avenues such as ICIS, Hoovers, etc. Primary objectives of data mining include:

Definition and scope of research

Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls

Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry

Demographics and statistical data



Related Report:

Global Frozen Bakery Market Size By Recipe (Bread, Viennoiserie, Patisserie, Savory Snacks), By Product (Ready-To-Prove, Ready-To-Bake, Fully Baked), By End-User (Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Artisans Bakers, Hotels, Restaurants, And Catering [HORECA], Bakery Chains) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, China, India, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait), Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 – 2024



https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2017/06/06/1008516/0/en/Frozen-Bakery-Market-expected-to-surpass-25-billion-by-2024-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html