What's Driving the Facility Management Market Growth? Prominent Players: Johnson Controls International Plc., ISS A/S/, CBRE Group, and Sodexo, AMEC Facilities, Tenon Gro

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- The Global Facilities Management Market is projected to gain impetus from the increasing demand for green energy across the globe. According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Facilities Management Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2026,"



The global Facilities Management Market was valued at nearly 1.19 Bn in 2018. It is projected to reach more than 1.74 Trillion by the end of 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period.



The report suggests that the governments of numerous countries have been creating awareness regarding the benefits and requirements of green energy in order to reduce the emission of carbon. This is anticipated to be one of the major drivers that is likely to increase the global Facilities Management Market sales. Also, small and big key market players have begun to invest huge sums of money in this industry. This will also put a positive impact on the global market.



Get Detailed Analysis on Facilities Management Market Research Report



The market is rapidly increasing its infrastructure sector across the globe. The facilities management industry has grown dramatically over the past 20 years, owing to the continuous growth in urbanization and industrialization. Facility management is defined as the means of providing maintenance support, user management and project management to increase the value of a building or infrastructure.



Key Players Analysis:



Sodexo

CBRE Group, Inc.

ISS A/S

Compass Group

Aramark

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated

Cushman & Wakefield plc.

Tenon Group

Johnson Controls International plc.

AMEC Facilities



Request a Sample Copy



The global facilities management services market is categorized into hard, soft and other services. Among these, hard services are correlated to the actual fabric and building systems. These types of services are considered to be traditional facility management services



Facilities Management Market Market Segmentation:



1. By Service Type



Hard Services

Soft Services

Other Services



2. By Industry

Healthcare

Government

Education

Military & Defense

Real Estate

Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)



3. By Region

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)



As per the facility management market trends, the hard services typically include the services of decoration and refurbishment, life & escalator, fire safety maintenance, air conditioning maintenance, plumbing and drainage, machinery and plant maintenance services and many more. In addition to that, cleaning, security, recycling, ground maintenance, handyman services, waste disposal, pest control are the services that primarily fall under soft services. Furthermore, other services include services such as benchmarking, business risk assessment, pace planning, utility management, archiving, travel booking, postal services and many more



Request for Customization



Major Table of Contents -



5.Global Facilities Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1.Key Findings / Summary

5.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Service Type (Value)

5.2.1.Hard Services

5.2.2.Soft Services

5.2.3.Other Services

5.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

5.3.1.Healthcare

5.3.2.Government

5.3.3.Education

5.3.4.Military & Defence

5.3.5.Real Estate

5.3.6.Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)

5.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region (Value)

5.4.1.North America

5.4.2.Europe

5.4.3.Asia Pacific

5.4.4.Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.Latin America

6.North America Facilities Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

6.1.Key Findings / Summary

6.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Service Type (Value)

6.2.1.Hard Services

6.2.2.Soft Services

6.2.3.Other Services

6.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

6.3.1.Healthcare

6.3.2.Government

6.3.3.Education

6.3.4.Military & Defence

6.3.5.Real Estate

6.3.6.Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)

6.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

6.4.1.U.S

6.4.2.Canada

7.Europe Facilities Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

7.1.Key Findings / Summary

7.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Service Type (Value)

7.2.1.Hard Services

7.2.2.Soft Services

7.2.3.Other Services

7.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

7.3.1.Healthcare

7.3.2.Government

7.3.3.Education

7.3.4.Military & Defence

7.3.5.Real Estate

7.3.6.Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)

7.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

7.4.1.U.K.

7.4.2.Germany

7.4.3.France

7.4.4.Rest of Europe

8.Asia Pacific Facilities Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

8.1.Key Findings / Summary

8.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Service Type (Value)

8.2.1.Hard Services

8.2.2.Soft Services

8.2.3.Other Services

8.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Value)

8.3.1.Healthcare

8.3.2.Government

8.3.3.Education

8.3.4.Military & Defence

8.3.5.Real Estate

8.3.6.Others (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, etc.)

8.4.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country (Value)

8.4.1.Japan

8.4.2.China

8.4.3.India

8.4.4.Southeast Asia

8.4.5.Rest of Asia Pacific



TOC Continued…!



View Related Reports:



Commercial Refrigeration Compressor Market 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Key Suppliers, Demands and Detailed Insights on Upcoming Trends till 2026



Hot Runner Market to Exhibit 7.0% CAGR, Rising Adoption of Hot Runners Across Construction and Electrical Appliances to Favor Growth: Fortune Business Insights



Welding Wires Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Website: Fortune Business Insights™