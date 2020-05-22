Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Fatty Acids Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Fatty Acids industry.

2018 Market Size - USD 3 billion

2025 Forecast Value - USD 7 billion

Rising concern for healthy eating and growing consumer awareness of health benefits associated with essential omega 3 will drive the fatty acids market demand for food applications. These are not synthesized in the human body and obtained from plants, fruits and vegetable oils. Changing food habits and increasing importance of a balance nutrient-rich diet may stimulate the fatty acids market for food applications growth.

Fatty acids are extensively used as dietary supplements for enhancing the growth and fulfilling the deficiency of nutrients and vitamins in a diet. They are available in the form of soft & hard gels, chewing capsules, powders and have the capability to prevent several health diseases. Growing sports & fitness industry and rising cardiovascular disorders in adults are key drivers of fatty acids market growth for food applications.

Omega 3 based fatty acids market demand may expect consumption at over 1.8 million tons by 2025. Increasing demand of functional food along with rise in chronic diseases will stimulate the product demand. It is an essential fatty acid which helps in maintaining neurological health and reduces inflammation. Rising global dietary supplements market and increasing aging population have increased the demand of omega 3 in their diet which may boost the fatty acids market for food applications growth.

Omega 6 based fatty acids market play a vital role in improving the metabolism of the body and are a primary source of energy for heart muscles. These polyunsaturated fatty acids contain antioxidants which are utilized in several skincare and personal care products. Rising demand for organic, chemical free ingredients in cosmetics and growing health concerns regarding synthetic antibiotics will boost the fatty acids for food applications market growth.

U.S. fatty acids market size for food applications may witness significant growth at over 8.5% during the forecasted period. Increasing consumer inclination for a healthy lifestyle and growing demand of dietary supplements will drive the industry growth.

Germany fatty acids market demand for food applications may register gains close to 10% by 2025. Growing awareness among people about the health benefits related to fatty acids has made manufacturers to formulate new innovative products in food & beverage industry. Omega enriched food & beverages provide essential nutrients required by the body, extend shelf life and prevent diseases. Rise in disposable income has increased the purchasing power of consumers which will stimulate the fatty acids for food applications market demand.



China fatty acids market demand for food applications may register significant gains over 10.5% by 2025. Demand of unhealthy food & snacks, changing lifestyles and growing chronic diseases has increased the demand of pharmaceuticals in the region. China surpassed over 10 percent of the global pharmaceutical revenue in 2017. Rising death rates has led to focus on preventive health measures which is likely to stimulate the industry growth.

Fatty acids market for food applications research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in Tons and revenue in USD from 2014 to 2025, for the following segments:

Fatty Acids Market for Food Applications, By Product

- Omega 3

- Omega 6

- Omega 7

- Omega 9

Fatty Acids Market for Food Applications, By Type

- Saturated

- Monosaturated

- Polyunsaturated

Fatty Acids Market, By Food Applications

- Food & Beverages

- Dietary Supplements

- Infant Formula

- Others

