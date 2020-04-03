What's Driving the Fermentation Defoamer Market Growth? : By Key Players SIXIN NORTH AMERICA, Wacker Chemie, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Blackburn Chemicals, Elkem ASA, Struktol

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2020 -- Increasing consumption of food & beverages across the emerging nations will boost Fermentation Defoamer Market share over the coming years. The food & beverage manufacturers widely use fermentation defoamer for preparations as it reduces the foam quantity that is produced during fermentation. The products are generally used in the production process of alcoholic beverages, bread, coffee, dairy products, soy sauce and tofu.



Key Players in the Industry:

- Dow Corning

- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

- Wacker Chemie AG

- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Accepta

- PennWhite Ltd.

- Blackburn Chemicals Ltd.

- ADDAPT Chemicals B.V.

- Hydrite Chemical Co.

- Elkem ASA

- SIXIN NORTH AMERICA, INC.

- Schill + Seilacher "Struktol" GmbH



Key factors such as rapid urbanization, booming population and the surging number of food processing businesses have constantly been driving the expansion of food & beverage sector across Asia Pacific. Rising dairy production across India and China shall influence the demand for fermentation deformers.



Competitive players involved in the fermentation defoamer market manufacturing and supply include INC, SIXIN NORTH AMERICA, Wacker Chemie, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Blackburn Chemicals, Elkem ASA, Struktol, Momentive Performance Materials, Dow Corning, Accepta, Hydrite Chemical Co. and ADDAPT Chemicals. These companies indulge in strategic mergers as well as introduction of improved products to gain a competitive edge over other firms.



Global fermentation defoamer market size is expected to surpass USD 2 billion by 2025. The pharmaceutical sector widely uses fermentation defoamer during various stages of production of various products that include antibiotics, vaccines and steroids. The industrial fermenters are used in the making of vaccines for a number of diseases that include cholera, anthrax and whooping cough among others.



There has been a significant increase in both bacterial infections and chronic diseases among patients worldwide that will impact the pharmaceutical sector growth. Other end-user segments of fermentation defoamers include dairy, alcohol and chemical. The segment also consists of animal feed, agrochemical and biofuel among others.



The chemical industry has been using fermentation defoamer to prepare industrial polymers, enzymes as well as organic acids and is expected to account for about 10% share of the fermentation defoamer industry size by 2025. There has been a significant increase in the consumption of beer, wine and various other distilled spirits across the emerging nations that will result in a boost for alcoholic beverages end-user segment.



Fermentation defoamer industry has been divided into silicon-based, oil-based and other products that include water-based and alkyl polyacrylates. Products that are based on silicon contain dispersed hydrophobic silica into silicone oil. Silicon-based fermentation defoamer market size is expected to increase over 4% CAGR over 2019-2025.



A steady growth of the pharmaceutical industry across the few major countries in Europe will significantly contribute to Europe fermentation defoamer market trends over the forecast timeframe. This expansion of the market will be accompanied by the escalating consumption of alcoholic beverages leading to an increase in product usage in Europe.



Asia Pacific fermentation defoamer market size had held a maximum amount of share in the year 2018 and is expected to continue with the rise. The growth will be majorly attributed to the growing consumption of food & beverages in countries such as China, India and Japan resulting in an increase in the use of products across the manufacturing and processing applications.