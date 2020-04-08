What's Driving the Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene Market Growth? : Leading Key Players 3M, DowDuPont, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Shanghai, F New Materials Co. Ltd., Saint-G

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2020 -- Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene Market size valued at USD 695 million in 2018 and will expect consumption of over 40 kilo tons by 2025.



Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene Market is anticipated to witness prominent growth on account of its increasing applications in the construction, renewable energy, automotive, chemical processing, and electrical & electronics industries. The product exhibits properties like greater breakdown voltage, longer life and good mechanical strength, making its application vital in electrical cable and wires that are used in power distribution lines.



Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3263



Frontrunners in the Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene Market

- 3M

- DowDuPont

- Daikin Industries, Ltd.

- Shanghai

- F New Materials Co. Ltd.

- Saint-Gobain

- Merck Millipore

- The Chemours Company

- Juhua Group Corporation

- AMETEK, Inc.

- Polyfluor Plastics B.V.

- BASF

- ITAFLON

- Shandong Hengyi New Material Technology

- Inoflon Fluoropolymers



A noticeable rise in government initiatives to expand existing power distribution networks may fuel the demand for fluorinated ethylene propylene. Moreover, commencement of new building infrastructures and rapid urbanization may drive the demand for wires and cables, thereby augmenting FEP market size. On this note, Global Market Insights, Inc., suggests that the fluorinated ethylene propylene market is anticipated to amass around USD 1.2 billion by 2025.



A surge in the vehicle manufacturing may bolster product demand in the automobile sector. Moreover, rise in military spending and air passenger traffic worldwide would supplement fluorinated ethylene propylene market outlook in the forthcoming years.



FEP finds extensive applications in the chemical processing industry as well, owing to its properties like low coefficient of friction, desirable chemical resistance, and nonstick functionalities. Intensifying demand for advanced chemicals in the construction and oil & gas industry might fuel the demand for FEP in applications like gaskets, vessel liners, tubing, fluid handling systems, and valves.



Moreover, surging investment in research & development, increasing requirement for advanced materials in the automotive sector and rising adoption of nanotechnology are projected to propel FEP market share. Studies suggest that the global fluorinated ethylene propylene would record growth of over 6.5% from chemical processing applications over the estimated timeframe.



In terms of regional share, North America fluorinated ethylene propylene market is expected to witness considerable growth owing to rapid advancements in the renewable energy sector. The product is used in the manufacturing of solar cells due to its low weight, long life, weathering performance, and UV resistance.

The advent of new government initiatives focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing demand for self-sufficiency, and offering of subsidies on installation photovoltaic systems are anticipated to shape the growth trajectory for North America fluorinated ethylene propylene market growth.



Request For Discount of this Report: https://www.gminsights.com/request-discount/3263



It is vital to mention that the fluorinated ethylene propylene market is highly competitive, with companies like Daikin Industries, 3M, DowDuPont, Saint-Gobain, and Merck Millipore dominating the global industry. These firms are introducing new products to enhance their offering and attract new customers.