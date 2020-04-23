What's Driving the Fluoropolymer Additives Market Size? : By Top Key Players Reprolon, Texas, Maflon SpA, 3M, KITAMURA LIMITED, Laurel Products, LLC

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- Fluoropolymer Additives Market size exceeded USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and industry expects consumption at over 200 kilo tons by 2025.



The global Fluoropolymer Additives Market is expected to amass considerable revenue over 2019-2025 due to the wide-ranging application scope for fluoropolymers in different types of coatings, printing inks, lubricants etc. The importance of fluoropolymer additives in the chemical industry is clearly vivid from the fact that the Trump administration, due to the ongoing tariff war between U.S. and China, wanted to impose 25% tariff on the import of fluoropolymer from China.



Frontrunners in the Market:

DuPont, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Solvay, Shamrock Technologies, Fluorogistx, Micro Powders, Inc., Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Asahi Glass Co. Ltd., Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry, Reprolon, Texas, Maflon SpA, 3M, KITAMURA LIMITED, Laurel Products, LLC



Growth Drivers:

1. Asia Pacific: Growing paints & coatings industry

2. Europe:Rising demand for light weight thermoplastics

3. North America: Increasing demand for consumer electronics



Consequently, there was an immense pushback from the U.S. fluoropolymers industry due to fears of disproportionately adverse impact of the move. Industry experts argued that the raising of tariff could force companies to move their business to other countries like Canada or Mexico to escape such tariff and therefore may have a broader impact on the American economy as workers will lose jobs and risk the trade surplus that the fluoropolymer industry has with China.



Such pressure from the industry experts and participants clearly underlines the prospects for the growth of fluoropolymer additives market, mainly due to the extensive application of the product and the far-reaching implications the shortage of supply of such a product can cause. Fluoropolymers have been used in various forms in numerous industrial and commercial applications ranging from consumer electronics to cookware and from industrial coatings to pharmaceutical processing equipment.



Usage of different forms of fluoropolymers such as Polytetrafluoroethylene or PTFE has been extended beyond industrial application and are being applied to the designing of innovative products. For instance, ePTFE, a strong, porous, adjustable membrane that is obtained by expanding PTFE can be used in the manufacturing of fabrics that can be used in clothes and athletics shoes. The material contains pores that are big enough to let water vapor molecules escape but not big enough to permit water molecules to pass through. Thus the material, trademarked as Gore-Tex, is used as an intermediate layer in athletic shoes and even to design fashionable raincoats that are breathable, lightweight and almost indestructible.



PTFE is possibly one of the most widely used fluoropolymers and is expected to act as one of the major driving forces in the growth of the fluoropolymer additives market due to its application in automotive, construction, semiconductor and consumer electronics. It is a potent coating material that is being increasingly deployed in architectural coatings. For instance, fluoropolymer coatings have recently come to be used for cool roofing.



The very low surface energy of fluoropolymer coatings has proved to be excellent for dirt pickup resistance, a crucial factor for solar reflectance. Fluoropolymer coatings also withstand prolonged exposure to water, temperature extremes, humidity, oxygen, ultraviolet rays and atmospheric pollutants. Consequently, fluorinated cool-roof coatings are a weather-resistant choice when it comes to extended lifetime performance.



Fluoropolymer coatings like Teflon® or Xylan® are almost household names and due to their corrosion resistance, dry lubrication and non-stick properties have become the coatings of choice in various industries. With pervasive application of fluoropolymer, the fluoropolymer additives market is expected to amass a revenue of 1.9 billion by 2025.