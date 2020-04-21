Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Food Acidulants Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Food Emulsifier industry.

2018 Market Size – USD 4.5 billion

2025 Forecast Value – USD 7 billion +



Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

- Corbion

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- RP International Limited

- Nanjing XiangShengTai Chemical Co.,LTD

- Global Specialty Ingredients

- Cargill

- Jungbunzlauer

- Bartek Ingredients Incorporated

- Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd

- Isegen South Africa (Pty) Ltd

- Niche Trading USA

- Suntran

- FBC Industries, Inc.

- Aditya Birla Chemicals

- Tate & Lyle



Food Acidulants Market size is anticipated to witness strong gains on account of its usage in beverages manufacturing industry. They are majorly utilized in beverages to attain specific, relatively mild to slightly sharp sourness and refreshing effect on most fruit flavors. Growing consumption of functional beverages relaxation and energy drinks owing to shifting trends towards health managements will drive industry growth.



Key Highlights of this report:

Base Year: 2018

Growth Projections – 2019-2025

Historical data coverage: 2014 to 2018

Number of Pages – 220

Data Tables – 187



U.S. food acidulants market size is anticipated to witness strong gains on account of escalating demand for processed eatables & nutritional requisites among customers owing to easy to cook, preservation, handling & storage will have positive impact on regional industry growth. Expanding fast food chain supported by rising purchase parity among population has increased demand for processed meat which should expand acid regulator market size.

Growth Drivers of Food Emulsifiers Market:

Growth drivers



1 North America:

1.1 Growth in beverage industry may fuel food acidulants demand

1.2 Rising consumption of processed meat will stimulate industry growth

2 Europe: Expanding organized food retail sector will foster market growth

3 Asia Pacific: Growing convenience food products demand is likely to favor food acidulants industry growth

Germany food acidulants market may observe considerable gains up to 3.5% by 2025. Organic acidulants including citric acid, malic acid and tartaric acid are used to manufacture organic beverages. Increasing health awareness among populations and clean label compliances will fortify organic beverage consumption which will propel regional industry growth.

Food Acidulants market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in kilo tons and revenue in USD from 2014 to 2025, for the following segments:



Food Acidulant Market, By Product

- Citric acid

- Lactic acid

- Acetic Acid

- Fumaric acid

- Phosphoric acid

- Tartaric acid

- Malic acid

Food Acidulant Market, By Application

- Bakery & confectionary

- Food & nutrition

- Beverages

- Dairy & frozen desserts

- Sauces & dressing

- Others



Research Methodology:

At Global Market Insights, our researchers and domain experts use a unique blend of primary and secondary research, with validation and iterations at every stage, in order to minimize deviation and present the most accurate analysis of the industry. The research process begins with extensive data mining, using authentic sources such as trade magazines, technical publications, independent studies along with paid avenues such as ICIS, Hoovers, etc. Primary objectives of data mining include:

- Definition and scope of research

- Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls

- Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry

- Demographics and statistical data



All the above factors are identified and analyzed in detail, with their present and expected market impact, which is quantified and used to derive market growth expectation. Market forecast is built using statistical analysis with models built around time-variance, regression and correlation analytics.

Significant emphasis is put on primary research, which serves the dual role or not only validating our findings but also obtaining penetrating market insights, which help us gain more clarity regarding business environment and competitive leverage. Notable participants in our primary research process include:

- Leadership figures such as CEOs, CSOs, VPs etc. in key companies

- Supply-chain participants, distributors and domain experts

- Key customers and B2B clients