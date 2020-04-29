Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- Global Market Insights, Inc. has launched a report on Food Antioxidant Market that elucidates an in-depth synopsis of this business vertical over the forecast period. The report is inclusive of the prominent industry drivers and provides an accurate analysis of the key growth trends and market outlook in the years to come in addition to the competitive hierarchy of this sphere.



Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

- ADM

- Eastman Chemical Company

- DSM

- BASF

- Vitablend

- Kemin Industries

- Yasho Industries

- Camlin Fine Chemicals Limited

- Kalsec Inc.

- Riken Vitamin Co Ltd

- Lonza

- DowDuPont

- Sinofi Ingredients

- Global Specialty Ingredients

- Frutarom

- Givaudan



Products including Vitamin C & Vitamin E are used to remove unpleasant taste and odor caused by hydrolysis of fats & oils. These products are found in oranges & lemons and also has usage in processed foods, bakery & confectionery, meat products and beverages. These factors may propel food antioxidants market.

Synthetic antioxidants like BHT and BHA is used as anti-microbial ingredients to prevent food spoilage which ensures retention of food color, texture and flavor. Para cresol and isobutylene react to synthesize butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT). It is also utilized in formulation of desserts, fast foods, processed foods and beverages which will intensify product demand.



Japan food antioxidants market from meat application is projected to surpass USD 70 million by 2025. Usage of beef steaks, sausages and fish in daily diet may propel antioxidant demand owing to its food stabilizing characteristic in order to maintain freshness. Westernization of dishes and new food products launches has surged meat industry, which in turn may drive product demand in forecast timeframe.

Canada food antioxidants market from fats & oils application may witness gains at over 4.5% by 2025. Shifting consumers preference towards fast foods may stimulate demand for antioxidants owing to its restricting lipid oxidation property which increases shelf life of products containing fats & oils.

Italy food antioxidants market from processed foods applications may surpass USD 35 million by 2025. Consumer inclination towards ready to eat packaged meals will favor food processing industry growth. Antioxidants increases the shelf life of the products by delaying oxidation process. Growing counts for supermarkets and convenient stores, which holds food items for longer duration may favor industry growth.

UK food antioxidants market from bakery & confectionery application projected to witness gains over 4% at the end 2025. Antioxidants including Vitamin C and E are used in cakes, breads, potato chips and jellies production to reduce fat hydrolysis which can toxify food. These factors are likely to surge product demand.

Polyphenols based food antioxidants market may surpass USD 350 million by 2025. These products naturally occurrs in plants/fruits and vegetables which includes oranges, apples, grapes, blueberries and cranberries. These antioxidants help to lower risk of type 2 diabetes due to its property of boosting insulin sensitivity thus, promoting industry growth.



