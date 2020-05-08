Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Frozen Bakery Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, technological trends, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Frozen Bakery Additives industry.



2018 Market Size - USD 30 billion

2024 Forecast Value - USD 40 billion+

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1669



Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

- Grupo Bimbo

- Europastry

- PAN PA' YA

- General Mills

- Rich Products Corporation

- Comapan S.A.

- Vandemoortele

- Patagonia

- ARYZTA

- Canada Bread Company, Limited

- Kellogg Company

- Conagra Brands

- Associated British Foods plc

- Dr. Oetker

- CSM Bakery Solutions

- Weston Foods

- Don Maíz SAS

- BrendenMaster S.A.

Shifting lifestyles of consumers paired with the rising demand for processed food products is expected to propel the frozen baked goods market globally during the forecast timeframe. Several amicable properties of the frozen bakery products, such as affordable prices, eco-friendly manufacturing process, better quality and convenience in product availability are expected to fuel the product demand. These frozen edibles can be kept fresh for long durations. Various frozen bakery products such as breads, pastries, cake dough, patisserie, etc. are surging in demand, which is positively driving the frozen bakery market across the globe in the projected time period.



Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/frozen-bakery-market



Convenience factor coupled with changing taste pattern of the population are the major reasons for the growth of frozen bakery products in expected timespan. These products save the preparation time and are popular among the food service providers such as restaurants, bakeries, retail outlets, etc. Extensive marketing campaigns by the market players and retailers to make the product an attractive household food will further strengthen the product demand in coming years.

Key Highlights of this report:

Base Year: 2017

Growth Projections - 2018 to 2024

Historical data coverage: 2013 to 2017

Number of Pages - 268

Data Tables - 290

Global frozen bakery market based on its recipes is categorized as viennoiserie, breads, savory snacks and patisserie. Among these, breads & viennoiserie items seized the maximum share of the overall market share in 2017 and is expected to grow with a considerable CAGR over the forecast period. Widespread use of breads in several fast food joints such as McDonald's, Burger King etc. is expected to swell the product industry in the projected timespan.

Frozen bakery market according to its products is classified into ready-to-bake, ready-to-prove, and fully baked items. Fully baked items registered over 15% presence of the overall market. Various chains of cake and bakery stores extensively use these fully baked items to make final products such as pastries, rolls, donuts, etc.

Based on end-users, the global frozen bakery market is segmented into hyper markets & super markets, convenience stores, artisan bakers, HORECA (hotels, restaurants and catering) and several bakery chains. HORECA is expected to grow at sluggish rate of CAGR over the projected timeframe.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness a significant growth due to rising disposable income and the growing standard of living amongst the population. The frozen bakery industry is anticipated to rise at a considerable pace in the Asia-Pacific region owing to the increasing demand for the processed food products.



Browse complete table of content of this report @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/frozen-bakery-market



Research Methodology:

At Global Market Insights, our researchers and domain experts use a unique blend of primary and secondary research, with validation and iterations at every stage, in order to minimize deviation and present the most accurate analysis of the industry. The research process begins with extensive data mining, using authentic sources such as trade magazines, technical publications, independent studies along with paid avenues such as ICIS, Hoovers, etc. Primary objectives of data mining include:

Definition and scope of research

Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls

Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry

Demographics and statistical data