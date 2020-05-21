Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- The global Grapeseed Oil market was valued at USD 410 Million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD 560 Million by 2025, developing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2025. Grapeseed oil serves as an integral natural antioxidant that possesses, antifungal and antimicrobial properties to augment the immune function and contribute massively towards a healthy body growth.



The product is best suited to be utilized in various food formulations subjected to its ability to withstand heat and combat inflammation in the body. It serves as a high source of fatty acids, linoleic acid which remains separated in the body and are required for healthy development and growth.



The vegetable oil consumption globally accounted for a revenue share of USD 200 million tons in 2018 in terms of volume. This is attributed to the large scale ingesting of vegetable oil due to high concentration of unsaturated fats which help in maintaining a proper balance of essential levels of omega fatty acids and cholesterol levels.



Market Segmentation By Extraction Process:

- Mechanical

- Chemical

Market Segment By Applications:

- Food & beverages

- Cosmetics

- Healthcare

However, an ideal intake of grapeseed oil would substantially aid in exempting joint inflammation and pain, promoting boost of immunity, reducing the oxidative damage, and augmenting the bone strength.

Likewise, the increasing interest towards natural and non-synthetic ingredients across Europe, led by UK and Germany, has leveraged the production of sustainable and eco-friendly food and beverages. Not to mention, this inclination has led the retail sales of organic food products in Germany to account for approximately USD 11 billion in 2017.

Additionally, high grade advancements in the extraction of plant based derivatives coupled with focus on opting healthy lifestyle would stimulate the grapeseed oil industry outlook over 2019-2025.

Given that the cosmetics domain is one of the most profitable application sectors of the grapeseed market, the North America region subsequently stands as one of the most remunerative growth grounds for grapeseed oil industry expansion from the cosmetics sector. Estimates claim that the North America grapeseed oil market size from cosmetics application is likely to cross a mammoth valuation of 85 million by the end of 2025.

The United States is one of the most progressive nations of North America for the expansion of regional cosmetics market. This is probably owing to the paradigm shift towards organic cosmetic products on the grounds of their chemical free nature and skin improving capabilities. Grapeseed oil is rather beneficial in reducing the wrinkles, providing protection against free radicals and high skin hydration.

Reliable reports state that the skincare products hold the largest share of natural and organic beauty products market in the U.S. – accounting for nearly 40 per cent of the business. Surging consumer inclination towards global brands and high economic affluence have further bolstered the grapeseed oil market share across North America.



The diversified landscape of grapeseed oil market has prompted the industry giants to indulge in mergers and acquisitions with an intent to sustain their geographical presence. This has allowed the worldwide grapeseed oil market size to be pegged at USD 560 billion by the end of seven years term.