Increasing Prevalence of Cancer Globally



In August 2018, it has been studied by researchers at Imperial College London that using high energy ultrasound beams, the HIFU treatment is as effective as surgery or radiotherapy to destroy prostate cancer tissues/tumors. Additionally, Kentucky demonstrates a significantly higher cancer rate with 512 people out of 100,000 developing the disease every year.



Investment for cancer prevention and treatment in Kentucky is less. Therefore the death rate of the cancer rate is also increasing every year. Thereby, increasing prevalence of cancer globally, which in turn boost the demand of the high intensity focused ultrasound market.



On the other hand, as per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), It is shown in 32 Korean people that the high intensity focused ultrasound has significantly improved skin elasticity of the cheeks, lower abdomen after use for some time. While 66 % of the 93 people had perceived an improvement in the appearance of their face and neck after 90 days in the larger study. Therefore, the demand of the high intensity focused ultrasound is increasing for the cosmetic purpose, which in turn, boost the market.



Increasing Government Investment for Clinical Trial



Rapidly growing aging population leads to various disease is the factor enhancing this market. Furthermore, increasing government investment for clinical trial regarding the applications high intensity focused ultrasound is the factor impelling the growth of the market. However, the high cost of the treatment, as well as certain severe side effects yet remains a major factor for hampering the growth of the high intensity focused ultrasound market.



North America Accounts for the Highest Share



North America accounts for the highest share of the high intensity focused ultrasound market. According to the National Health Organization, in 2019, the annual incidence of cancer in the U.S is 40,000 or more. In addition, the estimated number of new cases of colon cancer and rectal cancer is 145,600 in 2019.



Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Highest CAGR



Therefore, increasing incidence of the cancer disease driving the growth of the market in this region. Europe holds the second position in this market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure. In addition, rising adoption of the high intensity focused ultrasound treatment for the various disease and disorders is another factor impelling the growth of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to the increasing government initiative for the R&D as well as the growing number of cancer cases.



