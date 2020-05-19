Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Homogenizers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024." According to report the global homogenizers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1314



Food & Dairy, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal, Chemical Processing Growth in These Industries



Homogenizers are used in diverse end-use industries such as food & dairy, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal, chemical processing, and many others. The growth in these industries is likely to drive the homogenizers market. Among these end-use industries, there is a considerable demand for homogenizers from the food & dairy industry, as food & dairy manufacturers are incorporating homogenization techniques in their product manufacturing process as it offers several advantages such as the introduction of new categories of product and better use of existing products. It also helps in reducing the microbiological activity and increases the shelf life of a product.



Rising Disposable Income Among the Middle-Class Population to Generate Opportunity



Also, the shift from traditional homogenizing equipment's to automated homogenizing equipment, particularly in developing countries to fuel growth in the homogenizers market. However, the high cost of homogenizing equipment is anticipated to obstruct the growth of the homogenizer market. Furthermore, rising disposable income among the middle-class population to generate opportunity for the retail food market that would further increase the requirement for homogenizer products.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Homogenizers Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia Pacific is Expected to Have the Largest Market Share



On the basis of Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period, 2018-2024. The emerging economies such as India and China is expected to contribute heavily for the growth of the homogenizers market in the Asia Pacific region owing to growing adoption towards packaged foods, rising disposable income and increased spending behavior.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/1314



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Homogenizers Amidst COVID-19"



Homogenizers Market Coverage



Chapter -1. Preface



Chapter -2. Executive Summary



Chapter -3. Global Homogenizers Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Competitive Landscape in the Global Homogenizers Market



Chapter -4. Global Homogenizers Market by Technology Type



=> Ultrasonic Homogeniz



=> Pressure Homogenizer



=> Mechanical Homogenizer



=> Bead Mill Homogenizer



Chapter -5. Global Homogenizers Market by Function Type



=> Manual



=> Automated



Chapter -6. Global Homogenizers Market by Valve Type



=> Single Valve Assembly



=> Dual Valve Assembly



Chapter -7. Global Homogenizers Market by End-User



Pharmaceuticals



=> Cosmetics & Personal Care



=> Food & Diary



=> Chemical Processing



=> Biotechnology



=> Others



Chapter -8. Global Homogenizers Market by Region 2018-2024



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter -9. Company Covered



=> Krones AG



=> GEA Group



=> Sonic Corporation



=> Avestin Inc.



=> SPX Corporation



=> Bertolis.r.l



=> BANDELIN



=> PHD Technology International LLC



=> Ekato Holding GmbH



=> Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd



=> Milkotek-Hommak



=> BOS Homogenizers B.V.



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/industry-automation/global-homogenizers-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.