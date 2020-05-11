What's Driving the Hydrophobing Agents Market Growth? : By Key Players Dow Corning, Rudolf Group Wacker Chemie AG, Peter Greven, FACI S.P.A, Jowat S.E

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- The 21st century has witnessed the global population, particular females, being highly conscious of their appearance, as they lend increased focus on their skin and hair and aesthetic appeal. This has led to an enormous amount of money expended on the personal care products since the last half a decade or so, leading to a revolution in the cosmetics and personal care sector. More importantly, this revolution has led to a surge in the demand for those products that these cosmetics are composed of – hydrophobing agents market.



Frontrunners in the hydrophobing agents market



Dover Chemical, Romonta GmbH, Amsdorf, Kao Chemicals, Elotex, Baerlocher GmbH, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Dow Corning, Rudolf Group Wacker Chemie AG, Peter Greven, FACI S.P.A, Jowat S.E and Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

Considering the extent to which these products are used in personal care, this segment has come to emerge as a vital growth avenue for hydrophobing agents market. These products contain at least one silicone polymer, which is now progressively becoming one of the most valuable materials used across the industrial space. Silicones have become pivotal in many high end, superior performance skin care formulations, offering them a never-before-seen shine, smooth application, and an excellent finish for a silky, luxurious, and comfortable-skin feel without leaving a sticky residue.



Silicone polymers, however discovered since 1880, did not see the light of the day until the 1990s, as far as their usage in the personal care industry is concerned. It is needless to mention however, that over 50 per cent of all new cosmetics being manufactured since last ten years, contain atleast one class of these silicone polymers. And now following the success realm, silicones have become ubiquitous in the industry with now only few product portfolios being denied of the presence of these hydrophobing agents.



Growth Drivers:

1. North America: Increasing penetration of hydrophobing agents in concrete admixtures

2. Europe: Accelerating ageing constructions and growing investments in economic and social infrastructure

3. Asia Pacific: Growing personal care sector in Asia Pacific



Silicone use across the hair care segment to propel the business dynamics of hydrophobing agents market

Across the personal care segment, silicones find use as lubricating and hydrophobic agents in number of hair care products including shampoos, conditioners, hair sprays, and etc. This wide scale usage is credited to the ease in combing, offering smooth texture with no greasiness, and its non-toxic property.



Changing consumer behavior recorded via periodic surveys has given rise to the demand for multifunctional products. For instance, it is speculated that over 70 per cent of the younger female population in Japan daily wash their hair, giving rise to the use of one-step shampoo or a '2 in 1' shampoo, combined with the functions of shampoo and conditioner. The conditioning property of such shampoos have been proved to be highly efficient as compared to that of any ordinary conditioning shampoo owing to constitution of silicones, hydrocarbon oils, cationic polymers, and fatty alcohols.



Speaking on similar lines, Procter and Gamble in 1987 launched Rejoice, a shampoo which allowed the customers to wash and condition their hair simply by making use of only one product. The formulation was based on a new technology which allowed the deposition of silicone polymer on the hair during the rinsing process.



The end of 1990s saw amino silicones mark their entrance in the hair color segment offering protection against color weakening and maintain color depth and gloss when added to the colorant formulation.



Silicones also form a vital ingredient in the antidandruff shampoo, where they counteract the negative imp-act of the anti-dandruff actives on the conditioning.