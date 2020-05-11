Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Immunosuppressant Drugs Market (Drug Type - Calcineurin Inhibitors, Center for Biotechnology, Antiproliferative Agents, Imdh Inhibitors, and Other Drug Types; Route of Administration - Intravenous, Oral, and Other Routes; Application - Organ Transplant, Autoimmune Disease, Kidney Transplant, Liver Transplant, Heart Transplant, and Other Applications; End-user - Organ Transplant Centers, Hospitals and Clinics, and Other End-users): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Rise in the Number of Organ Transplantation Procedures



The rise in the number of organ transplantation procedures drives the growth of the immunosuppressant drugs market. As per the Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation report, there was 139024 organ transplantation occurred in 2017. There is a significant increase in organ transplantation procedures in recent years.



The rising number of organ transplantation for kidneys, lungs, liver, pancreas, and other organs led to increasing demand for immunosuppressant drugs. Kidney is the most transplanted organ globally. In 2017, 36% of the total number of transplantations was for the kidney. Immunosuppressant drugs play a vital role in the success of organ transplant procedures.



Growing Prevalence of Autoimmune Disease Owing to Changing Lifestyles



Further, the growing prevalence of autoimmune disease owing to changing lifestyles stimulates the expansion of the market. The changes in dietary habits lead to stress, insufficient sleep, unhealthy eating habits, smoking, and different environmental factors that promote the rise in autoimmune diseases such as lupus, celiac disease, and others. The increasing advancements in tissue engineering and organ transplant techniques promote the growth of the immunosuppressant drugs market.



Rising Use of Tissue Engineering Create Several Opportunities



Additionally, increasing prevalence of chronic ailments and a rise in demand for organ replacement boost the expansion of the immunosuppressant drugs market. On the flip side, the high cost of the drugs restraints the growth of the immunosuppressant drugs market. Moreover, the adoption of advanced medical treatments and the rising use of tissue engineering create several opportunities for the growth of the immunosuppressant drugs market.



North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



Geographically, the global immunosuppressant drugs market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global immunosuppressant drugs market. The growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and the increasing number of organ transplants in North America drive the growth of the immunosuppressant drugs market in the region. A study estimated that in the United States around 24 million people are having an autoimmune disease.



In addition, as of September 2019, the number of organ transplant candidates in the United States is 112947. Europe is expected to grow in the global immunosuppressant drugs market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising number of transplants in Europe contributes to the expansion of the immunosuppressant drugs market in Europe. Asia-Pacific region has lucrative growth opportunities in the global immunosuppressant drugs market owing to the well-established healthcare industry and growing medical tourism in the region.



