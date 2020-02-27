What's Driving the Industrial Automation Market Growth? Prominent Players: ABB Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- According to the report, the global industrial automation market by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Industrial Automation Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Industry (Discrete Industry and Process Industry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026."



The global industrial automation market size was valued at USD 157.04 Billion in 2018 is expected to reach USD 296.70 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.4%.



The software segment is expected to hold major shares in the market during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of software solutions including human-machine interface (HMI), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), manufacturing operations management (MOM) software and others. In addition, the hardware segment is expected to witness considerable growth owing to the high demand for sensors. For instance, in industries, more than 20 different types of sensors are deployed due to their monitoring capabilities and remote sensing application.



Get Detailed Analysis on Industrial Automation Market Research Report



The Key Companies Present In The Industrial Automation Market Include:



ABB Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Rising Adoption Of Technologies Will Aid Growth



The increasing adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) based smart robots, IoT, industrial 4.0 and others will contribute to the industrial automation market trends during the forecast period. The demand for technologies owing to its low manufacturing cost and enhanced quality and reliability will clearly have a positive impact on the market. The rising acquisitions and mergers by key players will create new growth opportunities. For instance, Siemens AG acquired mendix, a low-code application developer company. This acquisition was completed to strengthen its digital enterprise business segment. Moreover, the collaboration between Rockwell Automation and Plug and Play will aid the industrial automation market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Rockwell Automation collaborated with Plug and Play, an innovation platform. This collaboration helps Rockwell Automation to find new opportunities to leverage disruptive industrial IoT technologies.



Increasing Demand for Robots Will Favor Growth



The increasing demand for AI-based industrial robots in various applications such as part transfer, pick and place, packaging, semiconductor manufacturing and others will stimulate growth of the market. For instance, robots are used for self-optimization of the production lines and customized product solutions in the discrete automation industry. Furthermore, the collaboration of Schneider Electric with Stäubli Robotics will accelerate growth of the industrial automation market. For instance, in April 2018, Schneider Electric, France based company, collaborated with Stäubli Robotics to integrate robotics solutions into EcoStruxure smart machines by combining products and software into complete automated solutions. In addition, the partnership of Siemens AG with Alibaba Cloud will encourage growth of the market. For instance, Siemens AG partnered with Alibaba Cloud to develop the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions in China.



https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-automation-market-101589 To Request a Sample Copy



Scope of the Industrial Automation Market Research Report –



By Component



Hardware

Sensors

Photoelectric Sensors

Laser Sensors

Inductive Sensors

Others Sensors (Magnetic or Radio Sensors, Optical Sensors, and Others)

Programmable Logic Controllers

Human-Machine Interface

Servo

Motor

Drive

Laser Markers

Safety Light Curtain

Robots

Software

By Industry



Discrete Industry

Automotive

Electronics

Heavy Manufacturing

Packaging

Others (Aerospace and Defense, High Tech and Others)

Process Industry

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pulp & Paper

Mining and Metals

HealthCare

Others (Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum, and Others)



By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, South East Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egpyt, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts



Table of Content -



5.Global Industrial Automation Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015 - 2026

5.1.Key Findings / Summary

5.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Revenue)

5.2.1.Sensors

5.2.1.1.Photoelectric

5.2.1.2. Laser

5.2.1.3.Inductive

5.2.1.4.Other

5.2.2.PLC

5.2.3.HMI

5.2.4.Servo

5.2.4.1.Motor

5.2.4.2.Drive

5.2.5.Laser Markers (CO2 Laser Markers, UV Laser Marker etc.)

5.2.6.Safety Light Curtains

5.2.7.Robots

5.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Revenue)

5.3.1.Discrete Industry

5.3.1.1.Automotive

5.3.1.2.Electronics

5.3.1.3.Heavy Manufacturing

5.3.1.4.Packaging

5.3.1.5.Others (Aerospace and Defense, High Tech and Others)

5.3.2.Process Industry

5.3.2.1.Oil & Gas

5.3.2.2.Chemicals

5.3.2.3.Pulp & Paper

5.3.2.4.Mining and Metals

5.3.2.5.HealthCare

5.3.2.6.Others (Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum, etc)

5.4.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Region (Revenue)

5.4.1.North America

5.4.2.Europe

5.4.3.Asia Pacific

5.4.4.Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.South America

6.North America Industrial Automation Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts , 2015-2026

6.1.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Revenue)

6.1.1.Sensors

6.1.1.1.Photoelectric

6.1.1.2. Laser

6.1.1.3.Inductive

6.1.1.4.Other

6.1.2.PLC

6.1.3.HMI

6.1.4.Servo

6.1.4.1.Motor

6.1.4.2.Drive

6.1.5.Laser Markers (CO2 Laser Markers, UV Laser Marker etc.)

6.1.6.Safety Light Curtains

6.1.7.Robots

6.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Revenue)

6.2.1.Discrete Industry

6.2.1.1.Automotive

6.2.1.2.Electronics

6.2.1.3.Heavy Manufacturing

6.2.1.4.Packaging

6.2.1.5.Others (Aerospace and Defense, High Tech and Others)

6.2.2.Process Industry

6.2.2.1.Oil & Gas

6.2.2.2.Chemicals

6.2.2.3.Pulp & Paper

6.2.2.4.Mining and Metals

6.2.2.5.HealthCare

6.2.2.6.Others (Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum, etc)

6.3.Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Country (Revenue)

6.3.1.United States

6.3.2.Canada

7.Europe Industrial Automation Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts , 2015-2026

7.1.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Revenue)

7.1.1.Sensors

7.1.1.1.Photoelectric

7.1.1.2. Laser

7.1.1.3.Inductive

7.1.1.4.Other

7.1.2.PLC

7.1.3.HMI

7.1.4.Servo

7.1.4.1.Motor

7.1.4.2.Drive

7.1.5.Laser Markers (CO2 Laser Markers, UV Laser Marker etc.)

7.1.6.Safety Light Curtains

7.1.7.Robots

7.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Revenue)

7.2.1.Discrete Industry

7.2.1.1.Automotive

7.2.1.2.Electronics

7.2.1.3.Heavy Manufacturing

7.2.1.4.Packaging

7.2.1.5.Others (Aerospace and Defense, High Tech and Others)

7.2.2.Process Industry

7.2.2.1.Oil & Gas

7.2.2.2.Chemicals

7.2.2.3.Pulp & Paper

7.2.2.4.Mining and Metals

7.2.2.5.HealthCare

7.2.2.6.Others (Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum, etc)

7.3.Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Country (Revenue)

7.3.1.Spain

7.3.2.Italy

7.3.3.Germany

7.3.4.France

7.3.5.UK

7.3.6.Rest of Europe

8.Asia Pacific Industrial Automation Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts , 2015-2026

8.1.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Product (Revenue)

8.1.1.Sensors

8.1.1.1.Photoelectric

8.1.1.2. Laser

8.1.1.3.Inductive

8.1.1.4.Other

8.1.2.PLC

8.1.3.HMI

8.1.4.Servo

8.1.4.1.Motor

8.1.4.2.Drive

8.1.5.Laser Markers (CO2 Laser Markers, UV Laser Marker etc.)

8.1.6.Safety Light Curtains

8.1.7.Robots

8.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Industry (Revenue)

8.2.1.Discrete Industry

8.2.1.1.Automotive

8.2.1.2.Electronics

8.2.1.3.Heavy Manufacturing

8.2.1.4.Packaging

8.2.1.5.Others (Aerospace and Defense, High Tech and Others)

8.2.2.Process Industry

8.2.2.1.Oil & Gas

8.2.2.2.Chemicals

8.2.2.3.Pulp & Paper

8.2.2.4.Mining and Metals

8.2.2.5.HealthCare

8.2.2.6.Others (Pharmaceuticals, Petroleum, etc)

8.3.Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Country (Revenue)

8.3.1.China

8.3.2.Japan

8.3.3.India

8.3.4.Rest of APAC



TOC Continued…!



View Related Reports:



Location Analytics Market to Showcase Healthy Expansion at 16.5% CAGR by 2026 End



Connected Agriculture Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 19.1% During Forecast Period



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026



About us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Website: Fortune Business Insights™



Learning HTML, CSS and JS is essential to become a web or a front-end developer.