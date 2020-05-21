Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Isopropyl Alcohol Market (Grade - 70% IPA, and More than 90% IPA; Application - Solvent, Cleaning Agent, Intermediate, Coating Solvent, and Other Applications; End-users - Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Personal Care & Cosmetics, and Chemical): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global isopropyl alcohol market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Healthcare Industry and the Electronics Industry are Generating Huge Demand for Isopropyl Alcohol



The rising applications for isopropyl alcohol in printing inks, coolant, extractant, coatings, deicing, organic synthesis, an industrial solvent, electronics cleaner, personal care products, and pharmaceuticals act as a major driver for the growth of the Isopropyl alcohol market. Furthermore, the growing healthcare industry and the electronics industry are generating huge demand for isopropyl alcohol. Furthermore, the increasing consumption of cosmetics and personal care products has led to a significant increase in the use of Isopropyl alcohol. However, the presence of alternative chemicals may hamper the growth of the Isopropyl alcohol market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Isopropyl Alcohol Market is Included in the Report for Free."



North America Holds the Largest Share



North America holds the largest share in the global Isopropyl alcohol market. The U.S. is the key country that contributes to the largest revenue in the North America Isopropyl alcohol market as it is one of the leading consumers of isopropyl alcohol. Furthermore, the presence of cosmetics, pharmaceutical and industries in the North America region also boosts the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rapidly increasing industrialization.



