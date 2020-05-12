Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Laboratory Mixer Market (Product Type - Shakers, and Stirrers; End User - Research Laboratories and Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Other End User): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Investments in Research and Development



The laboratory mixer market anticipated expanding with a significant rate in the forecast period. Rising research and developing activities is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. Rising support and funding to research institutes from government and non-government organizations have boosted the rate of expansion of research organizations throughout the globe.



Growing Healthcare Industry and Continuous Demand



Moreover, increasing pharmaceutical and biotech industries fuelling the demand for large capacity mixers. To fulfill the growing requirement of the healthcare sector number of pharma and biotech companies is increasing and expanding with a high rate that in turn boosting the requirement of laboratory mixer globally. On the other hand, the high cost of laboratory mixer and long durability of the instrument can hamper the growth of the market. However, the growing healthcare industry and continuous demand will provide a better opportunity for the market.



North America is Projected to Dominate the Laboratory Mixer Market



Geographically, the laboratory mixer market classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is anticipated to be the largest regional market for laboratory mixers. The growing healthcare industry and rising funding from government and non-government organizations to research institutes are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market.



Involvement of Local Players for the Manufacturing of Laboratory Mixers



Furthermore, Europe is expected to keep the second position in the global market, owing to the expanding healthcare industry and the presence of major pharma and biotech players are fuelling the growth of the market. The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow a significant rate in the forecast period. Growing industrialization, the involvement of local players for the manufacturing of laboratory mixers and increasing pharma and biotech companies are playing an important role in the growth of the market in this region.



