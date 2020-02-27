What's Driving the Lighting Market Growth? Prominent Players: Top Players in Lighting Market Are GE Lighting, LEDtronics, Inc., CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO.

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2020 -- The Report, titled "Lighting Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Lighting Type (LEDs, CFLs, LFLs, HIDs, Halogens and Incandescent), By Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Others), by End User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026", The Global Lighting Market value in 2018 stood at USD 115.44 billion. in addition to this, it also contains a detailed analysis of the different factors and dynamics that will influence the market during the forecast period.



The global Lighting Market is set to reach USD 115.58 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period



Having generated a revenue of USD 54.5 billion in 2018, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue its impressive performance in the global lighting market during the forecast period. The main reason for the region's growth is the rapid urbanization in China and India where construction activities are being driven by a soaring demand for affordable housing.



Get Detailed Analysis on Lighting Market Research Report



These countries are actively promoting the adoption of LED lighting to reduce carbon emissions. Huge investments in manufacturing are anticipated to drive the market in the Middle East and Africa, whereas moderate growth is expected in Latin America owing to lower level of economic development.



Asia-Pacific to Register the Best Growth Figures



Having generated a revenue of USD 54.5 billion in 2018, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue its impressive performance in the global lighting market during the forecast period. The main reason for the region's growth is the rapid urbanization in China and India where construction activities are being driven by a soaring demand for affordable housing. These countries are actively promoting the adoption of LED lighting to reduce carbon emissions. Huge investments in manufacturing are anticipated to drive the market in the Middle East and Africa, whereas moderate growth is expected in Latin America owing to lower level of economic development.

Some of the leading companies Mentioned in the Global Lighting Market are –



Cree, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

GE Lighting

LED Leader USA

OSRAM Licht AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LEDtronics, Inc.

CITIZEN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Havells India Ltd.



Request a Sample Copy



Market Segmentation Of Global Lighting Market –



1. By Type

Screw Chillers

Scroll Chillers

Centrifugal Chillers

Others



2. By Application

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Rubber

Medical and Others



3. By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)



The most vital advantage of using LED lighting are its environmental benefits. For example, LED bulbs do not contain harmful mercury. Further, LED lights are extremely energy efficient, a claim that was authenticated in 2012 when the US saved close to USD 675 million, after installing around 49 million LED lights across the country. By 2030, the US aims to have 75% lighting through LEDs, which will result in reducing carbon emissions by 1800 million metric tons. This will result in higher adoption of LED technology in lighting and expand the global lighting market size during the forecast period.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts



Increasing Innovation to Drive Market Competition



Key players in the global lighting market are increasingly focusing on developing innovative products and integrating different technologies to diversify their product offerings. For example, in January 2019, GE Lighting, under its C by GE Triples portfolio, launched its new color light bulbs integrated with Made for Google applications. This enables consumers to conveniently control their home or workplace lighting using one app which will be empowered by the Google Assistant AI. In July 2019, LEDtronics introduced their novel product, LED Rope Light, which is a more energy-efficient alternative to the conventional neon lights, making it ideal for commercial lighting.



Major Table of Contents –



1.Introduction

1.1.Definition, By Segment

1.2.Research Approach

1.3.Sources

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1.Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

3.2.Emerging Trends of Market

4.Key Insights

4.1.Macro and Micro Economic Factors

4.2.Key Technological Developments

4.3.Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

4.4.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.Global Lighting Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1.Key Findings / Summary

5.2.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Lighting (Value and Volume)

5.2.1.LEDs

5.2.2.CFLs

5.2.3.LFLs

5.2.4.HIDs

5.2.5.Halogens

5.2.6.Incandescent

5.3.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By Application (Value)

5.3.1.General Lighting

5.3.2. Automotive Lighting

5.3.3. Backlighting

5.3.4. Others

5.4.Market Sizing Estimations and Forecasts – By End User (Value)

5.4.1.Residential

5.4.2. Commercial

5.4.3. Industrial

5.5.Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography (Value and Volume)

5.5.1.North America

5.5.2.Europe

5.5.3.Asia Pacific

5.5.4.Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.Latin America



TOC Continued..!!



View Related Reports:



Food Packaging Equipment Market Leading Companies, Industry Share, Size, Growth, Forecast till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights



Grinding Machines Market to Reach USD 6.73 Billion by 2026, Growth is Attributable to Increasing Demand from Automobile Sector and Metal Processing Industries, says Fortune Business Insights™



Food Service Equipment Market to Reach USD 47.78 billion by 2026; Integration of Automated Technologies to Spur Demand for Food Services Equipment, sates Fortune Business Insights™



About us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Website: Fortune Business Insights™