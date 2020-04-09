What's Driving the Metal Bonding Adhesives Marke Size? : Presence of Key Players Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, M Company, Sika AG, DowDuPont Inc BASF SE

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2020 -- Metal bonding adhesives market has been witnessing growth on account of significant applicability in the automotive industry owing to growing initiatives to reduce the automobile weight without compromising on performance, quality and safety. When a vehicle is assembled in the manufacturing plants, most of the parts are either fabricated, bolted or connected by using attachments, which significantly increases the vehicle weight.



Frontrunners in the Metal Bonding Adhesives Market:

- BASF SE

- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

- M Company

- Sika AG

- DowDuPont Inc.

- H.B. Fuller

- Ashland Inc.

- Arkema Group

- Evonik Industries

- Huntsman Corporation

- Solvay S.A.

- DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co KGaA

- LORD Corporation

- Parson Adhesives Inc.

- Permabond LLC



Upcoming stringent government rules and regulations towards enhancement of fuel economy pertaining to the rising environmental concerns will urge automobile manufacturers and OEM part makers to adopt these bonding compounds. Rising adoption of innovative auto-manufacturing technologies among the automobile manufacturers will augment metal bonding adhesives market growth over the forecast timespan.



Global population explosion will drive huge demand for housing and public infrastructure developments. Metal is one the core components of the construction industry as it is extensively used across the building projects. Apart from offering strength to building structures, it is predominantly used to enhance the aesthetics and safety of the infrastructures.



Escalating housing demand coupled with increasing government investments toward public infrastructures will boost product penetration, further driving metal bonding adhesives market trends. For instance, BRICS nations have witnessed sharp improvement in infrastructure conditions pertaining to improving GDP, subsequently fostering product demand throughout 2025.



Metal bonding adhesives market from electronics end-user segment is projected to observe substantial gains leveraging the superior insulation, thermal conductivity and moisture resistant properties of the product. Metal bonding adhesives find wide range of applications in electronics sector for assembling robotics instruments, heat sink attachments, electronic control systems etc.



The electronics and electrical market is anticipated to reach USD 40 Billion by 2024. Thereby, growing applications in the field of electronics is likely to stimulate metal bonding adhesives market trends through 2025.



The epoxy based segment is estimated to hold over 40% of the industry share in 2017, pertaining to extensive product usage in electronics and industrial solutions for fabricating crucial equipment and parts. It is predominantly utilized across numerous industries such as automotive, aerospace, optical, medical, chemical/oil processing, electronics, etc. Owing to this, metal bonding adhesives market from the epoxy-based segment likely to account for about USD 2.5 billion by the end of 2025.